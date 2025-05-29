Actress Tara Sutaria is reportedly in a new relationship with Veer Pahariya, who recently made his acting debut in the film Sky Force. According to a report, the two have been seeing each other for the past two months. A source close to the couple revealed that they are still getting to know each other and have been spending time together, frequently going out on dates.

Speculation about their relationship intensified after both Tara and Veer were spotted at the same restaurant recently. While Tara left the venue with a group of her friends, Veer exited separately and posed for the paparazzi outside.

Their association goes back a few months. In March this year, the two had also walked the ramp together for ASOS during the Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI. Tara made a striking appearance in a black full-sleeved lace gown featuring a deep V-neckline that extended just below the bustier. Veer complemented her look by donning an ivory suit paired with matching pants.

Before this rumored relationship, Tara was in a relationship with Aadar Jain, which ended in 2023. Aadar has since moved on and married Alekha Advani in March this year. During his pre-wedding celebrations, a video surfaced online in which Aadar appeared to make a subtle reference to his past relationship with Tara. In the clip, he mentioned having loved someone for a long time and described how that affection led him on a two-decade-long journey. He said that although he had spent four years in what he described as a phase of casual dating, it was ultimately worth it as he was now marrying the woman he truly loved.

However, Aadar later clarified that his comments had been misconstrued. Speaking to Times of India, he expressed frustration over the circulation of false narratives and baseless assumptions, noting the absence of fact-checking in such matters. He emphasized that while people often fabricate stories, it is the individuals involved and their families who bear the brunt of such misinformation. Referring to the backlash, he stated that, out of respect, everyone involved had chosen to remain silent, but this silence had unfortunately given others the freedom to speculate. He stressed that none of the stories being circulated were true and expressed concern about the impact on both his and Tara’s families.