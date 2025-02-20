Was Aadar Jain’s relationship with Tara Sutaria just ‘Time-Pass’? Here’s what he said [WATCH]

Aadar Jain’s confession about waiting 20 years for Alekha Advani and his ‘time-pass’ remark has sparked discussions, especially about his past with Tara Sutaria

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 3:19 PM IST

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani recently celebrated their Mehendi ceremony in the presence of family and friends. However, what caught everyone's attention was a viral video where Aadar expressed his deep love for Alekha, playfully revealing that she had kept him waiting for 20 years before finally saying yes.

article_image2

In the clip circulating online, Aadar admitted, “I have always loved her, but she made me wait through 20 years of time-pass. It was worth it because now I get to marry this beautiful woman.” His candid confession stirred conversations online, with fans reacting to his lighthearted yet heartfelt remark.

article_image3

Interestingly, Aadar and Alekha have been childhood best friends, and she even shared a close bond with his ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. During Aadar and Tara’s relationship, Alekha was often seen with the couple, once calling herself the "third wheel" in a social media post. Despite their past, Tara still follows Alekha on social media.

article_image4

Earlier, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy white wedding in Goa, surrounded by loved ones. Sharing their special moment, they captioned their wedding post, “In the place I grew up, with the person I grew up with, we said forever. 12.01.25.” Their love story has now come full circle.

WATCH

