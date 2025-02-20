Was Aadar Jain’s relationship with Tara Sutaria just ‘Time-Pass’? Here’s what he said [WATCH]

Aadar Jain’s confession about waiting 20 years for Alekha Advani and his ‘time-pass’ remark has sparked discussions, especially about his past with Tara Sutaria

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani recently celebrated their Mehendi ceremony in the presence of family and friends. However, what caught everyone's attention was a viral video where Aadar expressed his deep love for Alekha, playfully revealing that she had kept him waiting for 20 years before finally saying yes.

In the clip circulating online, Aadar admitted, “I have always loved her, but she made me wait through 20 years of time-pass. It was worth it because now I get to marry this beautiful woman.” His candid confession stirred conversations online, with fans reacting to his lighthearted yet heartfelt remark.

Interestingly, Aadar and Alekha have been childhood best friends, and she even shared a close bond with his ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria. During Aadar and Tara’s relationship, Alekha was often seen with the couple, once calling herself the "third wheel" in a social media post. Despite their past, Tara still follows Alekha on social media.

Earlier, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy white wedding in Goa, surrounded by loved ones. Sharing their special moment, they captioned their wedding post, “In the place I grew up, with the person I grew up with, we said forever. 12.01.25.” Their love story has now come full circle. WATCH

