Sky Force OTT: Netflix or Jio Hotstar? Where and when to watch Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film?

The film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, is now generating a lot of buzz. This film, which exemplifies patriotism, has done well financially.



Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Phariya, has proven to be a unique entertainment package for fans due to its patriotic nature and its release on Republic Day. Meanwhile, conversations have begun about Sky Force's OTT release. Everyone wants to know when and where they can watch this Akshay Kumar movie online. Continue reading for more information about Sky Force's OTT release.

Where will Sky Force be available on OTT?

The filmmakers have not provided any formal information on the film's digital rights. Sky Force, however, is expected to premiere on Netflix on March 7. According to OTT regulations, a theatrical film may only be made available on OTT after 45-60 days on the big screen. Sky Force will be available online via the OTT behemoth Netflix.

The creators and actors of Sky Force have yet to make an official announcement. Sky Force was launched in theatres on January 24, 2025, with Republic Day as the backdrop. The picture had a strong debut at the box office. Sky Force garnered a great reception from both the audience and reviewers. It is worth noting that Akshay Kumar finally released a successful picture after seven consecutive disappointments.

Sky Force's success at the box office

Sky Force, Akshay Kumar's return film, has done well at the box office. The film stunned everyone by grossing over 100 crores in its first nine days of release. On this premise, the streak of Akki's consecutive flop films is also gone.

Sky Force's collection graph is as follows:

First day- 15.30 crores

Second day- 26.30 crores

Third day- 31.60 crores

Fourth day- 8.10 crores

Fifth day- 6.30 crores

Sixth day- 6.60 crores

Seventh day- 5.50 crores

Eighth day- 4.60 crores

Ninth day- 7.40 crores

Total- 111.70 crores

If we look at its lifetime earnings, the film made Rs 135 crore in India and Rs 175 crore internationally. According to sources, the overall budget for 'Sky Force' was Rs 130-140 crore.

Latest Videos