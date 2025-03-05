Sky Force OTT: Netflix or Jio Hotstar? Where and when to watch Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's film?

The film Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, is now generating a lot of buzz.  This film, which exemplifies patriotism, has done well financially. 
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 9:29 AM IST

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Phariya, has proven to be a unique entertainment package for fans due to its patriotic nature and its release on Republic Day.  Meanwhile, conversations have begun about Sky Force's OTT release.  Everyone wants to know when and where they can watch this Akshay Kumar movie online.  Continue reading for more information about Sky Force's OTT release.  

budget 2025
article_image2

Where will Sky Force be available on OTT?  
The filmmakers have not provided any formal information on the film's digital rights.  Sky Force, however, is expected to premiere on Netflix on March 7.  According to OTT regulations, a theatrical film may only be made available on OTT after 45-60 days on the big screen.  Sky Force will be available online via the OTT behemoth Netflix.  


article_image3

The creators and actors of Sky Force have yet to make an official announcement.  Sky Force was launched in theatres on January 24, 2025, with Republic Day as the backdrop. The picture had a strong debut at the box office.  Sky Force garnered a great reception from both the audience and reviewers.  It is worth noting that Akshay Kumar finally released a successful picture after seven consecutive disappointments.  

article_image4

Sky Force's success at the box office  
Sky Force, Akshay Kumar's return film, has done well at the box office.  The film stunned everyone by grossing over 100 crores in its first nine days of release.  On this premise, the streak of Akki's consecutive flop films is also gone.  

article_image5

Sky Force's collection graph is as follows: 
First day- 15.30 crores
Second day- 26.30 crores
Third day- 31.60 crores
Fourth day- 8.10 crores
Fifth day- 6.30 crores
Sixth day- 6.60 crores
Seventh day- 5.50 crores
Eighth day- 4.60 crores
Ninth day- 7.40 crores
Total- 111.70 crores

article_image6

If we look at its lifetime earnings, the film made Rs 135 crore in India and Rs 175 crore internationally.  According to sources, the overall budget for 'Sky Force' was Rs 130-140 crore. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS RBA

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS

'Anora' after Oscars 2025 victory: Set to screen at Red Lorry Film Festival NTI

‘Anora’ after Oscars 2025 victory: Set to screen at Red Lorry Film Festival

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date - Details Inside NTI

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date – Details Inside

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more MEG

Meenakshi Chaudhary net worth: Income, assets, remuneration, and more

Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside! MEG

Lee Jun Hyuk's 'Let Me In' Fan Meeting Tour: Dates, Cities, and Details Inside!

Recent Stories

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final shk

IND vs AUS Champions Trophy 2025: Over 66.9 cr viewers tune in to JioCinema & Hotstar as India wins semi-final

PHOTOS Anushka Sharma's stylish-expensive watch collection RBA

(PHOTOS) Anushka Sharma's stylish-expensive watch collection

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS RBA

Sacred Games: Anurag Kashyap reveals Nayanthara, Manju Warrier were his FIRST choices; BUT Netflix said THIS

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

Esperion Therapeutics Retail Bulls Charge In As Stock Notches Best Day In 3 Months On Impressive Q4

Credo Technology Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations: Retail’s Feeling Extremely Bullish

Credo Technology Stock Surges As Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations: Retail’s Feeling Extremely Bullish

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon