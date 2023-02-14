Did Katrina Kaif ever spy through Vicky Kaushal’s phone? Here's what Tiger 3 actress has to say

Katrina Kaif recently disclosed whether or not she checks her husband Vicky Kaushal's phone in an interview with her friends Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are among the most beautiful Bollywood couples, always giving huge relationship goals! Katrina and Vicky kept their love a secret for a long time before marrying in 2021. They routinely exchange the most charming images with one another now that they are married.

Vicky and Katrina are two of Bollywood's most known and adored couples, and their admirers are constantly curious to learn more about them. In their interviews and talks, they also frequently share charming tidbits and divulge surprising facts about each other. Katrina was recently asked if she snoops through her husband Vicky Kaushal's phone.

Katrina's beauty business Kay Beauty recently uploaded a video of the actress enjoying 'Galentine's Day' with her gal buddies Mini Mathur and Karishma Kohli. She plays 'Never Have I Ever' with them, confessing to snooping through her significant other's phone. Katrina eats the cake and says, "I will answer you, and then I will teach everyone a lesson I learned." She said that she had previously examined her significant other's phone, but now that she is wiser, she has learned not to do so. "In my younger days, I snooped through my significant other's phone. And now that I'm older, I will never do it again. I won't even look if someone opens their phone and places it next me. "I have in the past," Katrina said.

Meanwhile, Katrina was asked if she had ever seen a whole TV series in a single day, to which she said, "I adore doing it. It's the greatest thing ever." Has she ever wept in a public restroom? "A few parties," Katrina explained. Diwali celebrations and the like."

Katrina Kaif’s work front

On the job front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3, where she co-stars with Salman Khan, and Jee Le Zaraa, where she co-stars with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.