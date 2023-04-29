Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy passes away due to long-term illness

    Ajith Kumar, Vikram, and Simbu were just a few of the A-list actors who appeared in roughly twenty of the films that SS Chakravarthy produced under his production company NIC Arts.

    Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy passes away due to long-term illness
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 29, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Noted Due to a protracted illness, Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy passed away on Saturday. He passed away while receiving medical care at a private hospital in Chennai. In Chennai, the producer's final rituals would be performed. In Kollywood, he is renowned for supporting Ajith Kumar's films. 

    Ajith Kumar, Vikram, and Simbu were just a few of the A-list actors who appeared in roughly twenty of the films that SS Chakravarthy produced under his production company NIC Arts. He reportedly produced eight to nine films, including the box office successes Vaali, Mugavaree, Citizen, Red, Villain, Anjaneya, Ji, and Varalaru. Additionally, he collaborated on the films Kaalai, Vaalu, and Le Kadhal Sadugudu with Silambarasan TR. 

    Additionally, he used his production company to launch his son into the movie business. Johnny, also known as Imran Chakravarthy, the producer's son, made his acting debut in Renigunta, which he also produced. The following movie, 18 Vayasu, was likewise supported by him. Shakeel Nila Chakravarthy, his daughter, was also a part of the movie. In 2015, SS Chakravarthy made his acting debut in the Tamil movie Thopi. He played a part in the just-released online series "Vilangu," which also starred Vemal and Ineya. In the online series, he portrayed a police officer. 

