    Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her dating rumours with Vijay Varma; here's what she said

    Tamannaah Bhatia has responded to rumours regarding her supposed connection with Vijay Varma, stating that she does not need to clarify such matters.

    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sparked outrage on social media when a video of them apparently kissing at a New Year's Eve celebration in Goa went viral. So arose relationship rumours, which were fed further by a recent video showing Baahubali actress Tamannaah standing with Darlings actor Vijay Varma at an award presentation.

    So yet, neither Tamannaah nor Vijay Varma has confirmed their connection. While they have stayed tight-lipped about it, neither confirming nor rejecting the rumours, Tamannaah addressed it in a recent interview.

    The Baahubali actress said daily, “We have done a film together. Such rumours keep going around. Clarifying all of them is just not necessary. I have nothing more to say about it.”

    While the actress did not answer the romance rumours, Vijay Varma recently posted a beautiful message on Valentine's Day. The Darlings actor posted a photo to Instagram. Netizens believe Vijay and Tamannaah have made their love official.

    Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has played successfully for the last 18 years, beginning with the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. A lengthy career for a female performer is no longer unusual; she is grateful for it.

    "I adore how the scene has completely transformed. I saw Kareena (Kapoor Khan), Tabu, and other celebrities I've grown up admiring. I'm particularly smitten with Tabu; I have a human crush on her. This is what I want our ladies to be like at all ages. They remade themselves and presented themselves in roles that female actors had not previously explored. It is also my aim," adds the 33-year-old, who has appeared in films like as Baahubali, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and others.

    On the work front: 
    Tamannaah has more exciting releases in 2023 for her followers. She is looking forward to Jee Karda on Amazon Prime and Lust Tales on Netflix. Tamannaah Bhatia, last seen in Babli Bouncer, juggles employment in both the South and the Hindi film business. Gurthunda Seethakalam, a remake of the Kannada song Love Mocktail, was her most recent release in the South.

