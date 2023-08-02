'OMG 2' to 'Padmaavat': Films that got in trouble with Censor Board

Entertainment
'OMG 2' starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi has been facing issues with the Central Board of Film Certification. Know about such other films that faced the censor.
The Akshay Kumar starrer has been reportedly stuck with the CBFC. According to reports, CBFC has asked for 20 cuts in the movie and is giving the film an ‘A’ certificate.
The Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was about drug abuse in Punjab. CBFC wanted 90 cuts in the movie. Later, the Bombay High Court ordered the film’s release.
Shekhar Kapur's 'Bandit Queen' faced CBFC issues in the 90s due to nudity and a rape sequence. Released in India in 1996, despite being made in 1994.
This international award-winning film, faced CBFC resistance as they deemed it "too lady oriented." It was later cleared with an 'A' certificate.
Anurag Kashyap's debut film 'Paanch' never got a theatre release due to its violent content, drug abuse depiction, and offensive language.
'Padmaavat' faced controversies with CBFC over pre-screenings for journalists and a title change from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmaavat' before its eventual release.