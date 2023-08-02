Entertainment

'OMG 2' to 'Padmaavat': Films that got in trouble with Censor Board

'OMG 2' starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi has been facing issues with the Central Board of Film Certification. Know about such other films that faced the censor.

Image credits: Google

OMG 2

The Akshay Kumar starrer has been reportedly stuck with the CBFC. According to reports, CBFC has asked for 20 cuts in the movie and is giving the film an ‘A’ certificate.

Image credits: Google

Udta Punjab

The Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer was about drug abuse in Punjab. CBFC wanted 90 cuts in the movie. Later, the Bombay High Court ordered the film’s release.

Image credits: Google

Bandit Queen

Shekhar Kapur's 'Bandit Queen' faced CBFC issues in the 90s due to nudity and a rape sequence. Released in India in 1996, despite being made in 1994.

Image credits: Google

Lipstick Under My Burkha

This international award-winning film, faced CBFC resistance as they deemed it "too lady oriented." It was later cleared with an 'A' certificate.

Image credits: Google

Paanch

Anurag Kashyap's debut film 'Paanch' never got a theatre release due to its violent content, drug abuse depiction, and offensive language.

Image credits: Google

Padmaavat

'Padmaavat' faced controversies with CBFC over pre-screenings for journalists and a title change from 'Padmavati' to 'Padmaavat' before its eventual release.

Image credits: Google
Find Next One