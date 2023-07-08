Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerizes with dance moves in 'Kavaalaa' from Jailer; fans call it better than original

Tamannaah Bhatia impresses fans with her dance performance in the song "Kaavaalaa" from the movie Jailer, featuring Rajnikanth. Fans praise her flawless moves and versatility. The catchy track is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj----by Amrita Ghosh

Tamannaah Bhatia has once again impressed her fans with her dance performance in the song "Kaavaalaa" from the movie Jailer. The actress, known for her chemistry with Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2, was seen dancing alongside megastar Rajnikanth in the catchy track. She shared a reel of herself performing the song on her Instagram handle, leaving her fans ecstatic.

The video, recorded in a dance studio, showcased Tamannaah Bhatia's flawless dance moves as she performed the major steps of the song. She captioned the post, "If you aren't already hooked yet, here's the Hookstep of #Kaavaalaa ⚡️."

Fans praised her graceful dance steps, with one fan stating, "This is much better than the original!" Another fan commented, "Her moves 🔥." Many expressed their admiration for Tamannaah's talent and versatility, with one fan asking, "Is there anything you can't do @tamannaahspeaks? #Energy 💯🚀." Another fan complimented her, saying, "I never knew you danced this well. You look hot and cool 😍."

In the music video, Tamannaah is seen flaunting her sizzling avatar as she grooves to the raunchy number. The special appearance of Rajinikanth in the song further surprised viewers. "Kaavaalaa" is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj.