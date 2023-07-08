Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerizes with dance moves in 'Kavaalaa' from Jailer; fans call it better than original

    Tamannaah Bhatia impresses fans with her dance performance in the song "Kaavaalaa" from the movie Jailer, featuring Rajnikanth. Fans praise her flawless moves and versatility. The catchy track is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj----by Amrita Ghosh

    Tamannaah Bhatia mesmerizes with dance moves in 'Kavaalaa' from Jailer; fans call it better than original ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 6:50 PM IST

    Tamannaah Bhatia has once again impressed her fans with her dance performance in the song "Kaavaalaa" from the movie Jailer. The actress, known for her chemistry with Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2, was seen dancing alongside megastar Rajnikanth in the catchy track. She shared a reel of herself performing the song on her Instagram handle, leaving her fans ecstatic.

    ALSO READ: Ameesha Patel receives flak for her comments on homosexuality, irks Uorfi Javed

    The video, recorded in a dance studio, showcased Tamannaah Bhatia's flawless dance moves as she performed the major steps of the song. She captioned the post, "If you aren't already hooked yet, here's the Hookstep of #Kaavaalaa ⚡️."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

    ALSO READ: Rishabh Shetty got THIS surprise from his wife on his birthday, Read to know more

    Fans praised her graceful dance steps, with one fan stating, "This is much better than the original!" Another fan commented, "Her moves 🔥." Many expressed their admiration for Tamannaah's talent and versatility, with one fan asking, "Is there anything you can't do @tamannaahspeaks? #Energy 💯🚀." Another fan complimented her, saying, "I never knew you danced this well. You look hot and cool 😍."

    In the music video, Tamannaah is seen flaunting her sizzling avatar as she grooves to the raunchy number. The special appearance of Rajinikanth in the song further surprised viewers. "Kaavaalaa" is sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj.

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 7:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Ameesha Patel receives flak for her comments on homosexuality, irks Urfi Javed ATG

    Ameesha Patel receives flak for her comments on homosexuality, irks Uorfi Javed

    Palak Purswani to make a surprise guest appearance in Big Boss OTT 2? ADC

    Palak Purswani to make a surprise guest appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2?

    From Baishe Srabon to Rajkahini: Here's a list of 6 highly regarded Bengali crime thrillers ADC EIA

    From Baishe Srabon to Rajkahini: Here's a list of 6 highly regarded Bengali crime thrillers

    Rishabh Shetty got THIS surprise from his wife on his birthday, Read to know more ATG EAI

    Rishabh Shetty got THIS surprise from his wife on his birthday, Read to know more

    Kichcha Sudeep filed defamation case against MN Kumar, demands Rs 10 crores, apology RBA

    Kichcha Sudeep filed defamation case against MN Kumar, demands Rs 10 crores, apology

    Recent Stories

    lifestyle Top 5: Sports Games of all time osf

    Top 5: Sports Games of all time

    Karnataka: State govt releases link to check Gruhajyoti application status; know details

    Karnataka: State govt releases link to check Gruhajyoti application status; know details

    cricket Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH) osf

    Cake and pets: How MS Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday (WATCH)

    WATCH Cars swept away, residents stranded as torrential rains trigger flash floods in Spain's Zaragoza AJR

    WATCH: Cars swept away, residents stranded as torrential rains trigger flash floods in Spain's Zaragoza

    Uorfi Javed SEXY photos: Actress flaunts cleavage, b***s in shining star outift, fans go gaga ADC

    Uorfi Javed SEXY photos: Actress flaunts cleavage, b***s in shining star outift, fans go gaga

    Recent Videos

    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon