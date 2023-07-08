Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ameesha Patel receives flak for her comments on homosexuality, irks Uorfi Javed

    Uorfi Javed criticizes Ameesha Patel's remarks on homosexual content, calling her uninformed and bitter. Patel had expressed the need for "clean cinema" and disapproval of homosexuality in OTT platforms---- by Amrita Ghosh

    Ameesha Patel receives flak for her comments on homosexuality, irks Urfi Javed ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 8, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Uorfi Javed, known for her unconventional fashion choices and outspoken nature, has been making waves as an influencer by fearlessly voicing her opinions on various matters. Recently, she reacted strongly to Ameesha Patel's remarks about homosexual content, which received criticism online. Ameesha Patel, who has been in the spotlight due to her upcoming film "Gadar 2" with Sunny Deol, made comments about homosexual content that did not sit well with the audience. Uorfi, in response, openly criticized Ameesha for her statements.

    Taking to Instagram, Uorfi expressed her thoughts, saying, "What does she mean by 'gayism' and 'lesbianism'? Should we keep our children away from it? So, when she said 'kaho na Pyar hai,' did she mean it was only for straight people? It truly annoys me when public figures speak on sensitive topics without educating themselves! It seems that not getting work for 25 years has made her a bitter person (sic)."

    Ameesha Patel receives flak for her comments on homosexuality, irks Urfi Javed ATG

    Ameesha Patel's comments were made during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, where she discussed the demand for "clean content." She stated, "People are waiting for good, clean cinema. OTT platforms, for sure, don't provide that. They are full of homosexuality, gay-lesbianism... scenes that you have to shield your children's eyes from or activate parental controls on your television so that they can't access such content. It's not something you would want your kids to watch."

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2023, 6:02 PM IST
