Rishabh Shetty got THIS surprise from his wife on his birthday, Read to know more

Rishabh Shetty's wife unveils the 'Rishab Shetty Foundation' as a birthday gift, aiming to make a positive impact on society through education and philanthropy. A new chapter in their journey of giving back begins

Rishabh Shetty has revolutionized the industry with his exceptional work. In 2022, he propelled the Indian entertainment sector to new heights with his remarkable project, Kantara, which he directed, wrote, and starred in. Through his storytelling prowess, Rishabh showcased his keen insight and demonstrated that quality content has the power to transcend boundaries and resonate with audiences, particularly through narratives rooted in the heartlands of India. Recently, Rishabh celebrated his birthday in the presence of his devoted fans and well-wishers. It was on this auspicious occasion that his wife, Pragathi, bestowed upon him a touching and unforgettable gift. Pragathi Shetty, out of her deep love and admiration for Rishabh, officially announced the establishment of the "Rishab Shetty Foundation."

In a heartfelt statement, Pragathi emphasized that no material possession can bring Rishabh as much joy as the foundation's creation. The primary goal of the "Rishab Shetty Foundation" is to make a positive impact on society, serving as a reminder of the importance of education and supporting causes close to Rishabh's heart. Pragathi expressed her pride in Rishabh's achievements and conveyed her affection for him during the foundation's launch.

Joining in the celebration, Rishabh and Pragathi's children also graced the stage, adding to the joyous atmosphere. Pragathi concluded her speech by acknowledging the numerous requests they receive from people to contribute and collaborate in charitable endeavors. Consequently, they have decided to formalize their efforts by establishing the foundation, aiming to assist underprivileged children and make meaningful contributions to society's overall well-being.

Alongside this philanthropic endeavor, Rishabh Shetty is eagerly anticipating his upcoming project, a prequel to the widely acclaimed Kantara, which promises to transport audiences back to their cultural roots.