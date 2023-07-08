Tamannaah Bhatia Grooves To 'Kavaalaa' From Jailer, WATCH video

Tamannaah Bhatia is blazing a fire this time with the Jailer song Kaavaalaa after wowing everyone once more. The actress, who gained notoriety for her online chemistry with beau Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2, was spotted with Megastar Rajnikanth in the upbeat song. She obviously left everyone very eager for Jailed. Meanwhile, Tamannaah released a clip of herself singing the song, and her followers are adoring her. On Saturday, Tamannaah Bhatia posted a video to her Instagram account in which she was seen dancing to Kaavaalaa while swaying her legs. In addition, Tamannaah performed flawlessly with the help of two other dancers, who really gave her performance more punch. Tamannaah Bhatia performed the song's key moves while being recorded in what appeared to be a dance studio, leaving online viewers panting for breath.

She wrote in the caption, “If you aren’t already Hooked yet, here’s the Hookstep of #Kaavaalaa ⚡️."This is much better than the original!" Another one commented, “Her moves 🔥." Someone else said, “Is there anything you can’t do @tamannaahspeaks ? #Energy 💯🚀." A fan also stated, “I never knew u danced this well. U look hot and cool

Tamannaah may be seen dancing to the obscene song while showcasing her hot avatar. Rajinikanth makes a spectacular appearance in the song, which impresses everyone even more. He can be seen dancing with the actress from Lust Stories 2.Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander sing Kaavaalaa. Arunraja Kamaraj, on the other side, is responsible for the song's lyrics. Rajinikanth will play the role of Jailer Muthuvel Pandian in the movie Jailer, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play the role of the female lead. The movie has a great star cast, including Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. It is anticipated to be an action-packed comedy.

Mohanlal who looks fantastic in the trailer, has also been cast by the filmmaker in a lengthy cameo. They will work together for the first time on this. Jaffer Sadiq, who starred in the film Vikram, also plays a crucial part in Jailer. Under the Sun Pictures brand, Kalanithi Maran has backed it. Anirudh Ravichander is the composer of the soundtrack. The movie Jailer will premiere on August 10.

