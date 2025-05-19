(PHOTOS) Tamannaah Bhatia adorned black blazer at award ceremony
Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled at the Zee Cine Awards with a golden-glow look and bold ensemble, blending vintage charm with modern glamour in a show-stopping red carpet appearance
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Tamannaah Bhatia’s Red Carpet Presence:
At the Zee Cine Awards, Tamannaah Bhatia captivated onlookers with a striking appearance that radiated both glamour and grace. Her look combined vintage charm with a bold, modern twist, drawing widespread attention.
Power Dressing Redefined:
She chose a structured black blazer gown from designer Manish Malhotra, elevating the concept of power dressing. The ensemble, enhanced by a standout brooch, added dramatic flair and a sense of high fashion.
Golden Glam by Elton J Fernandez:
Her makeup, curated by celebrity artist Elton J Fernandez, emphasized glowing skin and understated elegance. Fernandez appeared to have aimed for a “radiant minimalism” look, allowing Tamannaah’s natural beauty to shine through.
Luminous Complexion:
A combination of glow drops and skin tints gave her face a soft, dewy effect. The makeup base was intentionally kept luminous to create a lit-from-within glow.
Soft Yet Striking Features:
Her eyes featured subtle gold shimmer paired with fluttery lashes—designed to catch the light without appearing too heavy. A strawberry-tinted blush added a fresh, healthy flush to her cheeks.
Glossy, Natural Lips:
Her lips were given a pink-nude ombré effect, topped with a layer of clear gloss to enhance volume and shine. This added to the overall youthful and red carpet-appropriate finish.
Elegantly Styled Hair:
Her hair was styled into voluminous, side-swept long bob waves that softly framed her face. Each detail of the hairstyle reflected the meticulous effort put in by Fernandez, complementing the entire look flawlessly.