Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have confirmed their relationship by posting a cozy black-and-white photo on their Instagram Stories. The public reveal follows months of speculation about their romance, which reportedly began in June 2025.

Instagram Official

In a clear sign their relationship has moved into the public eye, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have made their romance Instagram official with a cozy, black-and-white photo. The 'Euphoria' star posted the intimate snapshot to her Instagram Story, showing her smiling at the camera as Braun wraps his arms around her from behind. She added a simple white heart to the image, letting the moment speak for itself.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Braun later reposted the same photo on his Instagram stories. The public reveal comes after months of speculation surrounding their relationship, which first sparked in June 2025. Braun shares three children with his ex-wife, Yael Cohen. Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino before their March 2025 breakup.

Sweeney on Privacy and Past Relationships

As per People magazine, she addressed her longtime relationship and breakup in an earlier interview. "I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it," Sweeney told, adding, "I was very private. No one would ever see us. I think it's important to have some things for myself," as quoted by People magazine.

Navigating Love in the Public Eye

Reflecting on her public persona, she added, "It's hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like. At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work--and now I want to experience things. But it's hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I'm just navigating it all," as quoted by People magazine.

Struggles with Dating Post-Breakup

Following her breakup, Sweeney admitted she initially struggled with dating. "After I had a few months of just crying my eyes out, I asked all my friends, 'How do I do this?'" she said, adding, "I've never dated before. I've never even used a dating app. My friends who aren't in the industry are like, 'We'll just go out and meet someone.' But I can't just meet someone at a bar. It doesn't work like that," as quoted by People magazine.

A New 'Disney Movie' Outlook on Romance

Now, however, the actor appears to be embracing her new chapter. Drawing a comparison to 'The Princess Diaries', starring Anne Hathaway, she described her outlook on romance and said, "You know in The Princess Diaries when Anne Hathaway says that when she kisses the guy she knows she's supposed to be with, her foot will flip up? That's what love feels like. The lights will magically turn on. The birds will start flying. The fountains start shooting water. Love is a Disney movie," as quoted by People magazine. (ANI)