Sydney Sweeney shares that the domestic violence story in her new film 'Christy' is 'very personal' to her. She discusses relating to boxer Christy Martin's life, how acting is her 'ring,' and how Martin became a close friend on set.

Sydney Sweeney shared that the domestic violence storyline in 'Christy' is "very personal" to her, reported People. In the sports drama, the Euphoria star portrays trailblazing boxer Christy Martin, who, in November 2010, was left for dead by her abusive then-husband, James "Jim" Martin, after he stabbed and shot her inside their home. Now, Martin has joined Sweeney at several of the film's premieres, praising the actress's performance in the moving biopic.

"It's a very personal issue that's important to me, and I hope that through Christy and her story, it can raise more awareness," Sweeney said, adding, "It's personal."

'Acting is my ring': Sweeney on her escape

Sweeney shared how she related to Martin's career. "For Christy, the ring was her escape. It's almost like you're a caged animal inside this ring, but it's a place where she feels the most free," she said. "I am definitely a caged animal in a sense. Acting is my ring. It's where I feel freedom. The set is where everything else goes quiet," as reported by People.

About the film 'Christy'

Directed by David Michod, 'Christy focuses on Martin's life from small-town roots in West Virginia to her breakout in the boxing world, with her manager-turned-husband Jim (Ben Foster) at her side. "While Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring," a synopsis adds, "her toughest battles unfold outside it -- confronting family, identity and a relationship that just might become life-or-death," according to People.

Working with the real Christy Martin

Sweeney, also a producer on the film, has said that Martin "became my best friend" on the set. "Having her with us was a really powerful experience," the star said in October at the Hamptons International Film Festival, where she accepted the Achievement in Acting award for her Christy performance, as per the outlet.

"I've never had the person who I'm portraying watch me. You're never really sure what they're thinking," Sweeney added at the time. "But as it went on, I just wanted her there the entire time because I was able to study her and listen to her and have her thoughts and opinions there whenever I needed."

She continued, "I try to lose myself completely for a role, so I try not to carry any of my own stuff into their life. But I honestly learned so much from Christy that I applied to myself."

Lessons learned from the role

After a special screening of the film held October 11 in West Hollywood, Sweeney said during a Q&A that the emotional role "taught me a lot about myself." "She taught me how to stand up for myself more and feel stronger in my personal life, my work life. We both fight our own fights in different types of rings and, yeah, check in on your friends and make sure they're all okay," said the actress as reported by People.

'Christy' is in theatres on November 7. (ANI)