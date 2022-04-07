Swara Bhasker bags prestigious fellowship at University of Michigan; read details

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has bagged the prestigious Hughes Artist-in-Residence Fellowship at the Centre for South Asia Studies at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Swara Bhasker has been in the United States for some time. She recently attended the Oscars gala and the Bridgerton 2 success party. Swara's social media admirers and following may have been wondering what the actress was doing to in the United States.

She recently attended an Oscars-themed banquet honouring South Asian excellence. The event, hosted by stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Kumail Nanjiani, drew several of this year's candidates.

Well, the Veere Di Wedding actress spilt the beans on Thursday, taking to Instagram to reveal that she has been accepted into the University of Michigan.

Swara has been awarded the coveted Hughes Artist-in-Residence Fellowship at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor's Centre for South Asian Studies. The fellowship is solely given to artists, authors, and performers to recognise their achievements.

Sharing the news on social media, Swara shared a picture and wrote, "Say hello to ‘Hughes Fellow Artist-in-Residence’ at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Thank you Centre for South Asia Studies #UMich Also excited to be one of the keynote speakers at the School of Information symposium on ‘Social Media Influencers & New Political Economy in South Asia & Africa’."

Speaking to a media house Mid-Day, Swara stated, "This honour honours me, and I am glad for the chance to have access to the immense intellectual resources at U-Mich, thanks to the teachers, students, and libraries. I'm looking forward to engaging in intriguing conversations as well as attending classes of interest here and improving my grasp of diverse cultural and intellectual concerns."

Mathew Hull, Chair of the Centre for South Asian Studies, went on to say, "Swara Bhasker is a wonderful addition to our team. She contributes a lot of knowledge about acting, filmmaking, and politics to our students and teachers."

