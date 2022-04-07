Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swara Bhasker bags prestigious fellowship at University of Michigan; read details

    Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has bagged the prestigious Hughes Artist-in-Residence Fellowship at the Centre for South Asia Studies at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. 

    Swara Bhasker is now Dr Swara; actress bags prestigious fellowship at University of Michigan RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    Swara Bhasker has been in the United States for some time. She recently attended the Oscars gala and the Bridgerton 2 success party. Swara's social media admirers and following may have been wondering what the actress was doing to in the United States.

    She recently attended an Oscars-themed banquet honouring South Asian excellence. The event, hosted by stars such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mindy Kaling, and Kumail Nanjiani, drew several of this year's candidates. 

    Well, the Veere Di Wedding actress spilt the beans on Thursday, taking to Instagram to reveal that she has been accepted into the University of Michigan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

    Swara has been awarded the coveted Hughes Artist-in-Residence Fellowship at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor's Centre for South Asian Studies. The fellowship is solely given to artists, authors, and performers to recognise their achievements.

    Also Read: Will Deepika Padukone attend Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage? Here's what the actress said

    Sharing the news on social media, Swara shared a picture and wrote, "Say hello to ‘Hughes Fellow Artist-in-Residence’ at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Thank you Centre for South Asia Studies #UMich Also excited to be one of the keynote speakers at the School of Information symposium on ‘Social Media Influencers & New Political Economy in South Asia & Africa’."  

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

    Speaking to a media house Mid-Day, Swara stated, "This honour honours me, and I am glad for the chance to have access to the immense intellectual resources at U-Mich, thanks to the teachers, students, and libraries. I'm looking forward to engaging in intriguing conversations as well as attending classes of interest here and improving my grasp of diverse cultural and intellectual concerns."

    Also Read: Dasvi movie review: Abhishek Bachchan's political satire on Netflix, is hit or flop? Read this

    Mathew Hull, Chair of the Centre for South Asian Studies, went on to say, "Swara Bhasker is a wonderful addition to our team. She contributes a lot of knowledge about acting, filmmaking, and politics to our students and teachers."
     

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dasvi Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan's political satire released on Netflix is hit or flop? Read this RBA

    Dasvi movie review: Abhishek Bachchan's political satire on Netflix, is hit or flop? Read this

    kpop BTS Army fumes at rapper Joe Budden as he slams them calls them Chinese drb

    BTS Army fumes at rapper Joe Budden as he slams them, calls them ‘Chinese’

    Who is Sreenivasan? Malayalam actor is on ventilator support; health update RBA

    Who is Sreenivasan? Malayalam actor is on ventilator support; health update

    Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022 drb

    Kanye West replaced by The Weekend and Swedish House Mafia at Coachella 2022

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details RBA

    Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details

    Recent Stories

    IAS officer explains how to prepare for UPSC interview smartly, check here - adt

    IAS officer explains how to prepare for UPSC interview smartly, check here

    No fault divorce Here s everything you need to know about new law gcw

    'No-fault divorce': Here's everything you need to know about new law

    football Ronaldo hits back at 'jealous' Rooney for asking Man United to sack old teammate snt

    Ronaldo hits back at 'jealous' Rooney for asking Man United to sack old teammate

    Ram Navami 2022 Here s a list of dos and dont s one should adhere to gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Here's a list of dos and dont's one should adhere to

    World Health Day 2022: STDs to Mammogram to BP; 12 health checkups that every woman must do RBA

    World Health Day 2022: STDs to Mammogram to BP; 12 health checkups that every woman must do

    Recent Videos

    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon
    World Health Day 2022 Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen Watch gcw

    World Health Day 2022: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju shares his fitness regimen

    Video Icon
    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh s Srikakulam gcw

    Fleeing thief gets stuck in hole he drilled to steal ornaments at Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: David Warner and Anrich Nortje are available for selection - Shane Watson-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Warner and Nortje are available for selection" - Watson

    Video Icon
    Isolate defeat BJP: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur-dnm

    ‘Isolate, defeat BJP’: CPI-M agenda at brainstorming session in Kannur

    Video Icon