Dasvi movie review: Abhishek Bachchan's political satire on Netflix, is hit or flop? Read this

Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam, was released today, and fans all around the country are evaluating it on Twitter.

Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan, has been creating a lot of excitement since its release, and the official trailer shows why it is one of the year's most anticipated films.

In this social comedy, Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an anpadh, corrupt, and dil se desi politician, gets into prison and now wants to get an education. His next goal is to complete dasvi kaksha! The fundamental narrative is what happens to this natkhat neta with a hilarious biwi by his side and a tough-as-nails jailor on his tail.

The film is released on Netflix, which will show the war between literacy and illiteracy, with hundreds of thousands of adult men and women still unable to sign their names or write with their thumbs.

In one scene, Abhishek Bachchan is heard telling the Indian star, "Everyone likes Deepika." Taking to social media, the actress replied in the same way, sharing the teaser for her narrative and writing, "Thank you for the love, #Dasvi team! I wish you all the best!"

In the clip, Abhishek had a lot of fun with his raw and rustic Jaat character. Yami Gautam is forceful and piercing as a dhaakad IPS officer, while Nimrat Kaur is a pleasant surprise as the feisty wife with a taste for her husband's cherished kursi.

