Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad Wedding Reception: Rahul Gandhi to Akhilesh to Kejriwal and others attend- Pictures

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's wedding reception in Delhi: After their January court wedding, the couple threw a big wedding celebration in Delhi, which was attended by both Bollywood celebrities and politicians.

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad of the Samajwadi Party in a court marriage earlier this year. On March 16, Thursday, the couple threw a wedding celebration in Delhi, inviting famous political and film personalities. Pictures from their star-studded wedding reception are already going viral on social media, and the pair looks stunning in their traditional attire.

Swara, who announced her engagement on social media in February of this year, is dressed in a vibrant pink and crimson lehenga, while the groom is dressed in a golden sherwani. The couple poses for stunning photos in front of the statement photo wall with the hashtag #SwaadAnusaar etched on it.

Swara and Fahad were joined at their reception by Congress politician Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan, and relatives and close friends. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended the event held at a premium hotel in the city.

Rahul donned a white kurta, while Kejriwal wore his checkered blue shirt. Jaya Bachchan looked stunning at the celebration with a white and yellow embroidered kurta and a mask.

Swara and Fahad celebrated their marriage with several pre-wedding rites shared by both religions. On Thursday, the couple hosted a Qawwali night, which was attended by SP head Akhilesh Yadav. In addition, the couple held their Haldi and Sangeet rituals in Delhi. They are currently planning another gathering in Mumbai for the near future. Sincere congrats to the newlyweds!

