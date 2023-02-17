Swara Bhasker, Fahad Wedding: Netizens notice actress’ mother-in-law sad face; say, ‘Saas Khush Nahi Lag Rahi’

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad wedding:Actress and political activist have been trolled by netizens for secretly marrying. Social media users notice the expression of Swara’s mother-in-law during family pictures.

Swara Bhasker's covert wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad on Thursday afternoon has gotten a lot of attention. Swara posted a group photo of herself, Fahad, and their parents on Friday morning. She also tweeted photos of herself wearing her outfit for the day and photos of her and Fahad dancing to dhol rhythms outside the court.

She wrote along with them on Twitter, “So blessed to be supported and cheered by the love of family and friends like family! Wore my mother’s sari & her jewellery.. made @FahadZirarAhmad wear colour :) and we registered under the #SpecialMarriageAct. Now to prep for shehnaii-wala shaadi. @theUdayB.”

Sharing more pictures of them registering their marriage at the court, she further wrote, “Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege. @FahadZirarAhmad.”

While photos and videos from their engagement ceremony have gone popular on social media, many have noted that Fahad's mother appeared unhappy in the photographs. While many have congratulated the newlyweds, haters and trolls have taken their harsh comments to a whole new level.

The paparazzi's social media photos are presently going viral. Fans are loving every little detail from the evening's engagement celebration, from sharing their lovey-dovey postures to being photographed with their friends and family members. However, Swara's mother-in-law's look during family photos has piqued the interest of detractors.

One comment, “SaaS khush nahi lag rahi Hai.” Another wrote, “Ladke ki maa khush nahi lag rahi.” Other said, “The pain in fahad's mothers eyes is very clear.” One said, “His mother not looking happy about her new daughter in law! I don’t blame her also!” Another said, “Main kuch likhne wala tha but Ghar Wale zamaanat dilwane ko manaa kar diye.” Other wrote, “I just noticed that Grooms Mom doesn’t look happy in the family frame. Or maybe this happens to all our moms.”

Netizens are also making religious comments on the two. While some people posted images of Fahad wanting a fridge as dowry, others made derogatory remarks about their relationship. Some even 'recommended' them to return to Pakistan, where cousins marry. While receiving harsh comments and being trolled is nothing new for Swara and Fahad, one has to question if this one went too far.

In terms of marriage, the pair had a judicial marriage. Pictures and videos from their engagement ceremony, in which the happy pair is dressed in red and white, are presently going popular on social media.

Swara’s friends, including Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta and Sandeep Khosla attended her wedding lunch, alongside their family. It is being said that the actress and politician will be tying the knot in Delhi next month.