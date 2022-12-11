Sushant Singh Rajput's flat where he was found dead is available for rent at rupees 5 lakh after 2.5 years

Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood's sweetheart, died unexpectedly on June 14, 2020, sparking a slew of controversy, particularly in the Bollywood film business. Those conflicts are not in the distant past. However, the flat where he was discovered dead is currently unoccupied, with the owner attempting to locate a renter. However, no one wants to live there due to the house's past.

The Mumbai apartment where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered dead has been available for rent for the past 2.5 years. However, it has yet to find a buyer. Rafique Merchant, a real estate broker, recently tweeted a video of the sea-facing property and stated that it is available for rent at Rs 5 lakh per month.

The broker disclosed that the flat's owner, an NRI, is no longer prepared to rent it to Bollywood superstars. They are now seeking for a corporate tenant, but they are still waiting for something to work out.

Rafique explained to Bollywood Hungama why there hasn't been a new renter in the property: "People are terrified to come into this flat." Prospective renters would not even visit the property if they learned that it was the same unit where he died. People are now visiting his flat since the word of his death has worn thin. Nonetheless, the transaction has not been completed. The owner is equally obstinate and refuses to lower the rent. If he does, it will sell rapidly. Tenants prefer buying another flat of a comparable size in the same region that does not come with the baggage of controversy that this property does because he is selling it at market value."

"The parties are informed ahead of time that this is where Sushant used to reside." Some folks are unconcerned by the past and want to go for it. However, their friends and family members discourage them against through with the transaction. The owner now refuses to rent out the property to any film celebrity, no matter who or how large they are. "He's made it obvious that he intends to give the flat to a business entity," he continued.

Last year, on the first anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there were allegations that the flat was for rent and that it could not find a renter due to the COVID issue. According to press reports, Sushant moved into the 3,600-square-foot Mont Blanc flat in December 2019 and paid Rs. 4.51 lakhs per month.

The broker also stated that the homeowner does not want to rent the flat to any film celebrity and prefers to rent it to any business family; he wanted to find a renter fast. Sushant Singh Rajput died during COVID, and the news shocked everyone. Sushant's death exposed many of Bollywood's ugly side, and their supporters are still pushing for justice and asking that every film be boycotted.

