Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar's Ex-DGP spills details on the claims of the late actor being murdered

We saw that Roopkumar Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, claimed that the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput had got murdered as it was not a case of suicide. Now there is another new update in the same. Bihar's Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also spills details on the same claim.

Former Director-General of Bihar Police, Gupteshwar Pandey, has reacted to a shocking claim made by an ex-employee of Cooper hospital in Mumbai that Sushant Singh Rajput got murdered. Roopkumar Shah had allegedly witnessed the postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. On Monday, he claimed that the actor was not dead due to suicide and that his body did have fracture marks. Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, could not present any proof to back his claims.

Gupteshwar Pandey, in his quote to a leading Indian news wire agency, said that the entire truth might come out because of the current government in Maharashtra. He said, "Now the government there (Maharashtra) has changed. I hope the truth comes out. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), has also been formed to investigate the entire situation."

Former Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey was in charge of the probe team of late actor SSR's death case before taking early retirement and joining JDU. He further placed severe allegations that during the investigation, the Mumbai Police did not cooperate with the team of officers sent from Bihar. He said, "Mumbai Police behavior towards the officer's team sent in from Bihar was unethical. And it was then that I believed they were hiding something. An IPS officer was sent, who was under house arrest. My team and I did not get enough time for investigation. He added, "If I got more fifteen days, then this case would have gotten very easily solved. This case, would not be handled the way it is getting done now."

Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. Roopkumar Shah said he was finally speaking about the SSR case as he retired from service in November this year. He said, "When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years."