Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar's Ex-DGP spills details on the claims of the late actor being murdered

    We saw that Roopkumar Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, claimed that the late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput had got murdered as it was not a case of suicide. Now there is another new update in the same. Bihar's Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also spills details on the same claim.

    Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar's Ex-DGP spills details on the claims of the late actor being murdered vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    Former Director-General of Bihar Police, Gupteshwar Pandey, has reacted to a shocking claim made by an ex-employee of Cooper hospital in Mumbai that Sushant Singh Rajput got murdered. Roopkumar Shah had allegedly witnessed the postmortem of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. On Monday, he claimed that the actor was not dead due to suicide and that his body did have fracture marks. Shah, who retired from service last month from Cooper Hospital, could not present any proof to back his claims.

    Gupteshwar Pandey, in his quote to a leading Indian news wire agency, said that the entire truth might come out because of the current government in Maharashtra. He said, "Now the government there (Maharashtra) has changed. I hope the truth comes out. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), has also been formed to investigate the entire situation."

    ALSO READ: SEXY bikini photos of 2022: Surbhi Chandna to Hina Khan, a glance at three hottest TV actresses in swimsuit

    Former Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey was in charge of the probe team of late actor SSR's death case before taking early retirement and joining JDU. He further placed severe allegations that during the investigation, the Mumbai Police did not cooperate with the team of officers sent from Bihar. He said, "Mumbai Police behavior towards the officer's team sent in from Bihar was unethical. And it was then that I believed they were hiding something. An IPS officer was sent, who was under house arrest. My team and I did not get enough time for investigation. He added, "If I got more fifteen days, then this case would have gotten very easily solved. This case, would not be handled the way it is getting done now."

    ALSO READ: BTS Jin's first video of working in the military sends fans into an emotional breakdown - WATCH

    Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. Roopkumar Shah said he was finally speaking about the SSR case as he retired from service in November this year. He said, "When I saw Rajput’s body, there were marks of fracture and some marks around his neck due to some pressure. The marks of strangulation and hanging are different as I had been performing autopsies for nearly 28 years."

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS Jin's first video of working in the military sends fans into an emotional breakdown - WATCH vma

    BTS Jin's first video of working in the military sends fans into an emotional breakdown - WATCH

    Who was Yuji Nunokawa? Things to know about popular anime series Naruto producer vma

    Who was Yuji Nunokawa? Things to know about popular anime series Naruto producer

    Sushant Singh Rajput murder claim: Actor Shekhar Suman reacts and says 'Needs Closure' RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput murder claim: Actor Shekhar Suman reacts and says 'Needs Closure'

    Here why Pushpa star Allu Arjun is the Leading Man of the Era RBA

    Here’s why Pushpa star Allu Arjun is the 'Leading Man of the Era'

    After hits like KGF RRR Kantara and Pushpa now Nayanthara Connect from South to release in Hindi RBA

    After hits like KGF, RRR, Kantara and Pushpa, now Nayanthara’s ‘Connect' from South to release in Hindi

    Recent Stories

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report AJR

    Solar scam sexual assault case: Oommen Chandy gets clean chit; CBI submits report

    Toyota launches new MPV Innova HyCross price starts at Rs 18 30 lakhs know specs features gcw

    Toyota launches new MPV Innova HyCross, price starts at Rs 18.30 lakhs

    Festivals Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW RBA

    Festivals, Holidays Calendar 2023: Know when is Diwali, Durga Puja, Holi and plan your vacation NOW

    Videocon loan scam: Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29 AJR

    Court extends CBI custody of Chanda, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot till December 29

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore-vpn

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon