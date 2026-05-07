T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha have been blessed with a baby girl. The cricketer shared the news on Instagram, receiving congratulatory messages from celebrities and the cricket fraternity.

T20 World Cup-winning captain Surya Kumar Yadav and his wife Devisha have been blessed with a baby girl. On Thursday evening, Surya took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers. "With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl," he captioned the post.

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Surya also shared an adorable picture of Devisha holding the little one's fingers. Shortly after Surya shared the update, netizens, including members from the film and cricket world, chimed in the comment section and extended best wishes to the new parents in the town. "God bless !," actor Ranveer Singh commented. "Congratulations to both of you. God bless the little one," actor RajKummar Rao wrote.

Performance in IPL

Meanwhile, Surya is currently busy playing for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing 19th edition of IPL. Surya has not dazzled the fans with his 360-degree hitting, having made just 195 runs in 10 innings at an average of 19.50, with just one fifty.

T20 World Cup Triumph

Before this in March, Suryakumar led Team India to a historic third T20 World Cup title win, making them the first-ever team to successfully defend the title and win it in home conditions. Suryakumar had a decent tournament batting-wise, scoring 242 runs in nine innings at an average of over 30, striking at 136+ with a fifty.

Decorated T20I Career

With 3,272 runs in 113 matches, including four centuries and 25 fifties, Surya, also known as SKY, is one of India's most decorated T20I batters. (ANI)