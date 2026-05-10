Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty announced the name of their newborn daughter as 'Riddhima' on Instagram. The couple received wishes from celebrities like Ranveer Singh and fans for their new 'biggest blessing'.

The T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed the name of his newborn daughter on Sunday.

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Taking to his Instagram, Suryakumar Yadav, along with his wife Devisha Shetty, revealed that they have named their newborn 'Riddhima'.

Suryakumar Yadav wrote, "Introducing our biggest blessing-RIDDHIMA."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

On Thursday evening, Surya took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers. "With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl," he captioned the post. Surya also shared an adorable picture of Devisha holding the little one's fingers.

Celebrities Extend Wishes

Shortly after Surya shared the update, netizens, including members from the film and cricket world, chimed in the comment section and extended best wishes to the new parents in the town.

"God bless!," Actor Ranveer Singh commented.

"Congratulations to both of you. God bless the little one," actor RajKummar Rao wrote.

Suryakumar's Cricketing Career

Meanwhile, Surya is currently busy playing for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing 19th edition of IPL.

Before this in March, Suryakumar led Team India to a historic third T20 World Cup title win, making them the first-ever team to successfully defend the title and win it in home conditions.

Suryakumar had a decent tournament batting-wise, scoring 242 runs in nine innings at an average of over 30, striking at 136+ with a fifty.

With 3,272 runs in 113 matches, including four centuries and 25 fifties, Surya, also known as SKY, is one of India's most decorated T20I batters.

(ANI)