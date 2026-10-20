Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartwarming glimpse into fatherhood, revealing he has made space in his wardrobe for his daughter's essentials. He also made his runway debut as a showstopper for Ethnix by Raymond at Lakme Fashion Week.

Indian T20 former captain Suryakumar Yadav has revealed a heartwarming change in his everyday life after becoming a father, sharing how his wardrobe now accommodates his daughter’s essentials alongside his own clothes.

In an interview with ANI, the cricketer offered a glimpse into fatherhood, explaining how burp cloths, diapers, napkins and small toys have found their way into his personal space. “I have emptied some places for my daughter's things,” Yadav said, describing the adjustments he has made since welcoming his first child with wife Devisha Shetty. “Like now, after she drinks milk, a burp cloth has come in the wardrobe. Then diapers are there. Small napkins have increased. I have kept her small toys in my wardrobe. All that matters. Whatever is there. She likes to play. Now she has started reacting also,” he added.

The candid admission offers a relatable glimpse into the cricketer’s life away from the pitch, where the demands of international cricket now share space with the little routines of raising a newborn. Yadav and Devisha welcomed their daughter, Riddhima, on May 7, 2026. The Indian cricketer announced the milestone on Instagram with the caption, “With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl - we welcome our baby girl.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

Runway Debut at Lakme Fashion Week

The conversation with ANI took place as on October 18, when SKY made his runway debut as the showstopper for Ethnix by Raymond at Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi, closing the showcase for the brand’s ‘Wedding Stories’ collection. Dressed in an ivory Indo-Western ensemble featuring multicoloured embroidery, a structured long jacket and relaxed trousers, the cricketer swapped his familiar on-field attire for a contemporary take on traditional Indian menswear. Showing off his on-field charisma, Yadav even delighted the audience by striking his signature "supla" cricket shot pose right on the ramp.

Yadav admitted that walking the runway brought its own share of nerves. “There is a lot of pressure. Even when we go to the ground, there is a lot of pressure. There are some butterflies. Because if there is no pressure, it is not fun to play matches and do well. It is the same thing. Even here, there is a lot of pressure to walk on the runway. But at the same time, there is a lot of excitement,” he said.

On Being a 'Complete Man'

Beyond fashion and fatherhood, the cricketer shared his perspective on balancing professional commitments with family life when asked to define the modern “complete man”. “I think for me a complete man is someone who is very disciplined. Who goes on the ground. Plays the game. Leaves everything on the ground. When he goes back home. Becomes a proper family man. Respects the family. Spends time with them. So that balance is really important. So I think for me that is a complete man,” Yadav said.

Lakme Fashion Week Concludes

Lakme Fashion Week 2026 concluded its highly anticipated Autumn/Winter-Festive edition from October 13 to October 18 at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. Run in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Reliance Brands, this 26th-anniversary season concluded with master couturier Amit Aggarwal closing the week with his label AM.IT. His boundary-pushing runway reimagined a bustling Indian twilight market, fashioning high-fashion blazers, fringed harlequin dresses, and structured silhouettes out of unconventional, upcycled everyday materials like plastic baskets, shopping bags, and polythene.

Aneet Padda was the grand finale showstopper for Amit Aggarwal’s AM.IT label. The 'Saiyaara' actress brought a vibrant Gen Z, "after-hours" energy to a street-inspired runway set modelled after an urban Indian twilight landscape. (ANI)