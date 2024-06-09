Is Mohanlal attending Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony?

Entertainment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised Superstar Mohanlal by contacting and inviting him to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening.
However, Mohanlal, who is now shooting his new unnamed film, which Renjith produces, has announced his inability to attend the occasion.
In 2014, the lone BJP MP from Thrissur and Mohanlal's colleague Suresh Gopi received a similar call from PM Modi, inviting him to attend his swearing-in ceremony.
Gopi accepted the invitation and attended the event. In 2016, Gopi was nominated for the Rajya Sabha.
After his tenure expired last year, Gopi became involved in his job and was requested to run from Thrissur. He won the Lok Sabha elections.
PM Modi visited Thrissur many times to solemnise his daughter's wedding earlier this year.