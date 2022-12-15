Good news for all Superman fans; James Gunn announces new movie; Henry Cavill not part of it- read report

James Gunn took to Twitter to declare that the Superman film will not star Henry Cavill. 'My moment to wear the cape has gone,' Henry said in a statement to his admirers.

DC CEO and director James Gunn has some exciting news for fans who want to see Henry Cavill don the red cape again. The Suicide Squad director has officially addressed speculations that Henry Cavill may reprise his role as Superman in the DC Universe. In a series of tweets, Gunn addressed the future of DC Universe and shut down rumours that Cavill will no longer portray the Man of Steel. The director did, however, remark that he and Peter Safran have discussed a variety of possibilities for Cavill in the DC Universe.

James Gunn took to Twitter to address the future of DCU, saying that they have a slate, “ready to go." Gunn tweeted, “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year."

The filmmaker and DC boss also addressed rumours about Henry Cavill reprising his role as Superman, confirming that he will not do so because the film would centre on an earlier period in Superman's existence. “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," Gunn tweeted.

In another tweet, James dropped clues about the chance of a collab. He wrote, “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

A few moments later, Henry took to his official Instagram handle to confirm James’ announcement. He wrote, “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

“For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards," he added.

Previously, James Gunn spoke to social media to dismiss rumours of Robert Pattinson's Batman appearing in their new DC Universe.

