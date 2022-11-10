Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card

    On the hall ticket for the Karnataka TET exam is a picture of Sunny Leone! The screenshot of the Admit Card goes viral. The college Principal immediately complained to the Cyber Crime Police.

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card RBA
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 7:22 PM IST

    As seen by a recent image of Sunny Leone's portrait printed on the test hall ticket of a candidate, her popularity among internet users appears to be on the rise. According to reports, the candidate was taking the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) 2022. Her admission card has since gone viral, though, in an intriguing turn of events. 

    The error was discovered when an applicant from Rudrappa College in Karnataka submitted her entrance ticket, which featured a picture of Sunny Leone. The college's principal promptly reported a cybercrime to the police.

    Even though the test-taker is probably under stress, the mistake made many laugh and prompted the education administration to look into the event when it went viral.

    According to PTI sources, the key error happened when the applicant uploaded their photo to the online application form. According to reports, the applicant denied using a third party to complete her online application on her own.

    According to a statement from the education department, candidates must submit their applications online using a user ID and password that are generated just for them and cannot be used by anyone else.

    According to media sources, the test taker was from Koppa in the Chikmagalur district and had sought for a teaching position in Shivamogga.

    On Tuesday, Sunny Leone, a former adult actress, was printed on the hall ticket instead of the candidate, according to Karnataka Congress social media head BR Naidu, who claimed on Twitter. In response to Naidu's claim, BC Nagesh's office stated, "Candidate has to upload a photo. Any image that is attached to the file is taken by the system.
     

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 7:22 PM IST
