  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity

    Social media users trolled Sunny Leone for never holding Nisha Weber's hand in public, some claimed the actress adopted the baby girl just for publicity

    Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity' RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 6:46 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Actress Sunny Leone was recently spotted in Mumbai with her three children kids. Sunny held her sons Asher and Noah Weber's hands while getting down the staircase. At the same time, her adopted daughter Nisha Weber was seen walking independently and bringing down the stairs.

    Soon, Sunny started getting trolled just for not holding Nisha's hand. Some even claimed that she adopted Nisha for publicity. A user commented, "I think she has forgotten she has a (adopted) baby girl too never seen holding her.. show off for der life." 

    One more remarked, "I believe she has adopted her daughter only for publicity. I always see her holding her boys otherwise." However, we think is this a ridiculous reason to troll Sunny. The actress has only two hands, and her sons are really small; hence they need the support of their mother.

    Also Read: Sunny Leone remembers her heartbreaking story of surrogacy, check out

    On the other hand, Nisha is elder and can walk on her own. Sunny is a wonderful mother and currently enjoying her motherhood. Sunny recently opened up about her IVF process, which she called very painful and challenging. "We (Sunny and Daniel Weber) were going through the process of surrogacy, which takes a long time. It took about 1.5 years from start to finish, and during that time, before we decided ‘hey, why don’t we just adopt?’, surrogacy wasn’t going as planned," the actress said.

    Also read: ‘Madhuban’ song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video

    She also said they had six eggs, of which 4 were girls and 2 were boys. In the USA, you know the gender and do genetic testing. And during the IVF process, the girls didn’t turn into a baby, so that was unfortunate. Sunny said that she felt like a failure and was upset about it.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

    The actress also talked about their daughter Nisha Weber, who is 6 years old, and her sons Noah Weber and Asher Weber, who are 3. Sunny welcomed twin boys through surrogacy, and later on, she adopted a girl named Nisha from the slums of Mumbai. 

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 6:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Did American singer Jill Scott tape leak on the net? Find out drb

    Did American singer Jill Scott’s sex tape leak on the net? Find out

    Rajkummar Rao alerts fans about an extort fake email of Rs 3 crore; read details here RCB

    Rajkummar Rao alerts fans about fake extortion email of Rs 3 crore; read details here

    Hollywood Tom Felton gets back to his Draco Malfoy avatar see what he did latest drb

    Tom Felton gets back to his ‘Draco Malfoy’ avatar; see what he did latest

    Hollywood Want to know why Michael Keaton walked away from Batman franchise Read this drb

    Want to know why Michael Keaton walked away from ‘Batman’ franchise? Read this

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan release date postponed till February 11 DRB

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan release date postponed till February 11

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi security lapse: Questions arise why CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP did not receive PM-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: Questions arise why CM, Chief Secretary, and DGP did not receive PM

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2022: From 80% capacity crowd to Zambia as stand-in team, here's the day's round-up-ayh

    AFCON 2021: From 80% capacity crowd to Zambia as stand-in team, here's the day's round-up

    Hollywood Did American singer Jill Scott tape leak on the net? Find out drb

    Did American singer Jill Scott’s sex tape leak on the net? Find out

    Rajkummar Rao alerts fans about an extort fake email of Rs 3 crore; read details here RCB

    Rajkummar Rao alerts fans about fake extortion email of Rs 3 crore; read details here

    Feel-good activists orchestrating attacks on Narendra Modi government, say 32 ex-diplomats in open letter

    Feel-good activists orchestrating attacks on Narendra Modi government, say 32 ex-diplomats in open letter

    Recent Videos

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon