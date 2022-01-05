Sunny Leone gets trolled for this silly reason; netizens claim she adopted Nisha only for publicity

Actress Sunny Leone was recently spotted in Mumbai with her three children kids. Sunny held her sons Asher and Noah Weber's hands while getting down the staircase. At the same time, her adopted daughter Nisha Weber was seen walking independently and bringing down the stairs.

Soon, Sunny started getting trolled just for not holding Nisha's hand. Some even claimed that she adopted Nisha for publicity. A user commented, "I think she has forgotten she has a (adopted) baby girl too never seen holding her.. show off for der life."

One more remarked, "I believe she has adopted her daughter only for publicity. I always see her holding her boys otherwise." However, we think is this a ridiculous reason to troll Sunny. The actress has only two hands, and her sons are really small; hence they need the support of their mother.

On the other hand, Nisha is elder and can walk on her own. Sunny is a wonderful mother and currently enjoying her motherhood. Sunny recently opened up about her IVF process, which she called very painful and challenging. "We (Sunny and Daniel Weber) were going through the process of surrogacy, which takes a long time. It took about 1.5 years from start to finish, and during that time, before we decided ‘hey, why don’t we just adopt?’, surrogacy wasn’t going as planned," the actress said.

She also said they had six eggs, of which 4 were girls and 2 were boys. In the USA, you know the gender and do genetic testing. And during the IVF process, the girls didn’t turn into a baby, so that was unfortunate. Sunny said that she felt like a failure and was upset about it.

The actress also talked about their daughter Nisha Weber, who is 6 years old, and her sons Noah Weber and Asher Weber, who are 3. Sunny welcomed twin boys through surrogacy, and later on, she adopted a girl named Nisha from the slums of Mumbai.