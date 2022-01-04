  • Facebook
    Sunny Leone remembers her heartbreaking story of surrogacy, check out

    First Published Jan 4, 2022, 4:35 PM IST
    Sunny Leone is married to her husband, Daniel Weber. She has adopted a 21-months girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur. The actress remembered  her heartbreaking story of surrogacy. Read below to know further. 

    Sunny Leone remembers her heartbreaking story of surrogacy, check out

    Sunny Leone has often posted how blessed she feels to have her kids Nisha, Asher and Noah with her. The actress is married to her husband Daniel Weber and has also adopted a 21-months girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur. She had later revealed the birth of her sons via surrogacy in 2018. The actress opened up about her heartbreaking moment when her IVF was not successful, and she felt like a failure.
     

    Sunny Leone remembers her heartbreaking story of surrogacy, check out

    Now in an interview, the actress opened up about her surrogacy and how she went through the entire IVF process that did not give her the expected results. She told Bollywood Bubble that, "We were going through the process of surrogacy, which takes a long time".
     

    Sunny Leone remembers her heartbreaking story of surrogacy, check out

    She also said that it took about a year-and-a-half from start to finish and during that time before they decided to adopt. Surrogacy was not planned; she had told Bollywood Bubble further. 

    Also read: ‘Madhuban’ song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video


     

    Sunny Leone remembers her heartbreaking story of surrogacy, check out

    "We had six eggs - four girls and two boys. In America, you know the gender and you can do genetic testing and all that kind of stuff. That’s in the US, not here. So we did IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and the girls didn’t turn into a baby, so that was really heartbreaking. You feel like a failure, you feel so low and so upset about it.”

    Also read: Sunny Leone's ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika’ courts controversy; Mathura priests demand ban
     

    Sunny Leone remembers her heartbreaking story of surrogacy, check out

    Sunny also posted how she and Daniel had decided to adopt a child when things were not working as they had thought. She remembered visiting an orphanage and thinking that adoption did not make a difference as she would be connected to the kid from her heart.

    She also said that she had been to the orphanage to see the babies. "We went there, and we were seeing all these babies and I was like, ‘Why can’t we just adopt a baby? What is the difference? She is still ours. We are not connected genetically but we will be connected through our heart", she recalled further.
     

