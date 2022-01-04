Sunny Leone remembers her heartbreaking story of surrogacy, check out

Sunny Leone is married to her husband, Daniel Weber. She has adopted a 21-months girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur. The actress remembered her heartbreaking story of surrogacy. Read below to know further.

Sunny Leone has often posted how blessed she feels to have her kids Nisha, Asher and Noah with her. The actress is married to her husband Daniel Weber and has also adopted a 21-months girl child, Nisha, in 2017 from Latur. She had later revealed the birth of her sons via surrogacy in 2018. The actress opened up about her heartbreaking moment when her IVF was not successful, and she felt like a failure.



Now in an interview, the actress opened up about her surrogacy and how she went through the entire IVF process that did not give her the expected results. She told Bollywood Bubble that, "We were going through the process of surrogacy, which takes a long time".



She also said that it took about a year-and-a-half from start to finish and during that time before they decided to adopt. Surrogacy was not planned; she had told Bollywood Bubble further.



"We had six eggs - four girls and two boys. In America, you know the gender and you can do genetic testing and all that kind of stuff. That's in the US, not here. So we did IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and the girls didn't turn into a baby, so that was really heartbreaking. You feel like a failure, you feel so low and so upset about it."


