‘Madhuban’ song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video

Meanwhile, two Hindu right wing outfits tried to burn an effigy of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone here accusing her of “indecent dance” and hurting their religious sentiments in a music video.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra issued a warning to actor Sunny Leone to take down the music video - Madhuban mein Radhika in three days or face legal action. The minister alleged that the video of Sunny Leone's new song - Madhuban mein Radhika hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Narottam Mishra when asked by reporters about actor Sunny Leone’s latest video that has stirred controversy in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, said, “Some vidharmis are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. The video 'Madhuban me Radhika nache' is one such condemnable attempt. I am warning Sunny Leone ji, Shaarib and Toshi ji to understand. If they don't remove the song after apologising in three days, then we will take action against them.” The song is sung by singers Shaarib and Toshi.

Meanwhile, two Hindu right wing outfits tried to burn an effigy of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone here accusing her of “indecent dance” and hurting their religious sentiments in a music video, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday when the activists belonging to the two bodies tried to burn the actor’s effigy objecting over the song “Madhuban”.

The activists belonging to ‘Srikrishna Sena Sangathan’ and ‘Yuva Brahmin Mahasabha’ were stopped in the act with assurance of an FIR in the matter, a police officer said. “Surveillance cell has been requested to stop obscene dance scene in the song,” Vrindavan SHO Ajai Kaushal said.

No FIR was lodged in the matter till late Sunday evening.

“New Song Alert, Party Vibes only with #Madhuban!” Sunny Leone had tweeted on December 2 along with the video of the song. Over the weekend, some priests in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura also demanded a ban on the song alleging that the dance on the song is ‘obscene’.

The song shares a few words of its lyrics with the iconic 'Madhuban mein Radhika naache re' song from 1960 film ‘Kohinoor’.