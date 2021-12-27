  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Madhuban’ song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video

    Meanwhile, two Hindu right wing outfits tried to burn an effigy of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone here accusing her of “indecent dance” and hurting their religious sentiments in a music video.

    Madhuban song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 1:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra issued a warning to actor Sunny Leone to take down the music video - Madhuban mein Radhika in three days or face legal action. The minister alleged that the video of Sunny Leone's new song - Madhuban mein Radhika hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

    Narottam Mishra when asked by reporters about actor Sunny Leone’s latest video that has stirred controversy in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, said, “Some vidharmis are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. The video 'Madhuban me Radhika nache' is one such condemnable attempt. I am warning Sunny Leone ji, Shaarib and Toshi ji to understand. If they don't remove the song after apologising in three days, then we will take action against them.” The song is sung by singers Shaarib and Toshi.

    Meanwhile, two Hindu right wing outfits tried to burn an effigy of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone here accusing her of “indecent dance” and hurting their religious sentiments in a music video, police said on Sunday.

    The incident took place on Saturday when the activists belonging to the two bodies tried to burn the actor’s effigy objecting over the song “Madhuban”.

    The activists belonging to ‘Srikrishna Sena Sangathan’ and ‘Yuva Brahmin Mahasabha’ were stopped in the act with assurance of an FIR in the matter, a police officer said. “Surveillance cell has been requested to stop obscene dance scene in the song,” Vrindavan SHO Ajai Kaushal said.

    No FIR was lodged in the matter till late Sunday evening.

    “New Song Alert, Party Vibes only with #Madhuban!” Sunny Leone had tweeted on December 2 along with the video of the song. Over the weekend, some priests in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura also demanded a ban on the song alleging that the dance on the song is ‘obscene’.

    The song shares a few words of its lyrics with the iconic 'Madhuban mein Radhika naache re' song from 1960 film ‘Kohinoor’.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash -ycb

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash

    Chhattisgarh FIR against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi-dnm

    Chhattisgarh: FIR against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

    Covaxin showed good immune response in children during trials: NTAGI chief on vaccinating children-dnm

    Covaxin showed good immune response in children during trials: NTAGI chief on vaccinating children

    Kanpur-based perfume industrialist Piyush Jain arrested over tax evasion charges; to be produced in court-dnm

    Kanpur-based perfume industrialist Piyush Jain arrested over tax evasion charges; to be produced in court

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress' poll campaign from Moga on January 3-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to kickstart Congress’ poll campaign from Moga on January 3

    Recent Stories

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this RCB

    Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is Sai Pallavi ready for Bollywood? Read this

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash -ycb

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says dont want PM Modi to apologise ruin his image overseas gcw

    BKU leader Rakesh Tikait says don't want PM Modi to apologise, ruin his image overseas

    Bank holidays in January 2022 Banks to be closed for 16 days Check out the list gcw

    Bank holidays in January 2022: Banks to be closed for 16 days, Check out the list

    Dwayne Johnson Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand new Cadillac check out his mother reaction drb

    Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas surprise for his mother is a brand-new Cadillac; check out his mother’s reaction

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon