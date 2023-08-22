Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date

Their upcoming online series has been announced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The programme, titled "Bambai Meri Jaan," will be a crime drama and be broadcast on Prime Video. 'Bambai Meri Jaan', a brand-new crime drama, was revealed on August 22. On Prime Video, the 10-episode series will make its debut. The programme centres on the Mumbai riots, which took place while Bombay was still known as Mumbai. The destruction of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya resulted in the riots of 1992–1993 in that area. From December 1992 to January 1993, there were riots. At the time, there were 900 or so reported casualties.

The official social media accounts for the streaming platform shared information on this series with the caption, "The edge of your seat was built for a narrative like this! New series #BambaiMeriJaanOnPrime is forthcoming/