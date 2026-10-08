Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 75 due to a cardiac arrest in Goa. Sunny Deol shared an emotional tribute, calling him 'fearless and full of life' and recalling their special bond despite never having worked together in a film.

"Fearless and full of life" -- that's how Bollywood star Sunny Deol will always remember veteran actor Nana Patekar, who left for his heavenly abode on October 8. After learning about the sudden death of Nana Patekar, Sunny paid his condolences via an emotional post on Instagram. He shared that although the two never had the opportunity to work together, they still shared a special bond.

"Still can’t believe Nana is not among us. We never worked together, but we always shared a very special bond that went back many years. Fearless, full of life, he always did what he wanted to do. That’s how I’ll always remember him. Will miss you, Nana," Sunny posted. He also shared a picture with Nana from one of the events of Gadar 2. Have a look at it here.

Nana Patekar's Untimely Demise

Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa on Thursday. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

A Look at His Illustrious Career

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including ‘Parinda’, ‘Prahar’, ‘Angaar’, 'Krantiveer', 'Tiranga', 'Khamoshi' and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’.

Patekar's Recent and Upcoming Projects

In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was part of ‘Housefull 5’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in ‘Subedar’, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan.