    Suniel Shetty gives advice to son-in-law KL Rahul; Here's what he said

    Recently, Suniel Shetty, who is one of the most loved actors in town, offered valuable advice to his daughter Athiya Shetty on how it is mandatory and pivotal to have successful relationships and also has warned his son-in-law, the prominent Indian cricketer KL Rahul.

    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty got married to her beau and Indian cricketer KL Rahul in January this year. The love birds opted for an intimate ceremony at the Khandala farmhouse of iconic bollywood star Suniel Shetty. They tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family members. Since then, Athiya and KL Rahul, the most adorable and loved real-life Bollywood power couple with an everyday phenomenal marital bliss, are enjoying every bit of their new phase. Recently, Suniel, one of the most successful and iconic Bollywood actors in town, offered precious and valuable advice to his daughter Athiya about successful relationships. He even 'warned' his son-in-law KL Rahul about how he should not be such a 'good boy'.

    In a recent interview with a leading entertainment tabloid, Mid-Day, the Dhadkan actor advised his daughter to have entire trust in her partner. He also asked Athiya to support KL Rahul during his highs and lows.

    When Suniel got questioned about the advice he would give to his daughter Athiya, he said, "Be someone who believes in your partner blindly. Trust him completely. He is an athlete. He will travel. You will not be able to travel with him all the time. Just like actors, athletes see highs and lows. But when they keep scoring, they are at the end of the world."

    Further, Suniel got asked if he would like to warn his son-in-law about anything. He answered that KL Rahul should not be such a good boy. Giving an insight on the same, Suniel said, "Do not be such a beautiful human being that we seem inferior when it comes to you. Do not be such a good boy that everyone believes that this is what goodness is all about and not you. That is the kind of child he is. I always tell Athiya you are blessed, not necessarily the other way around. Of course, Athiya is a beautiful child. But my wife, mother, sisters-in-law and sister all are obsessed with Rahul."

