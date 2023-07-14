Samantha Ruth Prabhu geared up for starting her healing journey; Friends and team get teary-eyed

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready and gearing up to embark on a healing journey very soon, leaving her team members and friends had tears in their eyes as they all felt very emotional. Here's how Samantha's team showered an abundance of unconditional love on the actress.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the nuanced and finest female superstar of the South film industry, is going through an outstanding phase in her acting career with some promising projects in her pipeline. Also, regarding the 'Kushi' actress's personal life, the captivating diva has motivated her fans and followers by handling her health condition with absolute bravery and elegance. For people unaware, Samantha got diagnosed with an auto-immune and severe health condition called Myositis last year, and the actress took a break from her career and flew to the US for her treatment. Later, she made a comeback to the industry and continued her committed projects.

As per the latest updates, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has finished shooting for all her committed projects, is now set to take another break of an entire year from the industry to venture on her healing journey. The actress's decision has left her team members, who are also her close friends, highly emotional. Recently, the Citadel actress's close buddy and hair stylist Rohit Bhatkar took to his official Instagram handle and wrote an emotionally heartfelt note for her, and shared a few lovely and never seen before images of their cherished moments together.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rohit wrote, "As you now go on a healing journey, I wish you more strength and power to you. And you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you, Sam. Remember that you are that wildflower which grew even after the forest fire. Just know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever.……. Until next time friend."

The hair stylist's emotional post left Samantha all teary-eyed. She shared it on her Instagram story with a caption that reads: "My heart right now (teary-eyed emojis).

