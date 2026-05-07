Makers have unveiled a glimpse of Sundeep Kishan's upcoming action thriller 'Powerpeta' on his birthday. Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the short video showcases the actor's heroism and reveals the film's title and his character's name.

The makers have finally unveiled a glimpse of Sudeep Kishan starrer film 'Powerpeta' on the occassion of the actor's birthday. Written and directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the film is an action thriller which is expected to involve politics and love. In the glimpse, Sudeep Kishan was seen showcasing his heroism while holding a firecracker in his hands. It was followed by the title reveal of the movie and the character name of the actor in the film.

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'Powerpeta' Team Details

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sudeep Kishan shared the new poster of the movie. https://www.instagram.com/p/DYCQRIukgYp/?hl=en The music of the movie is composed by Mani Sharma. The film is produced by Vijay Chilla & Shashi Devireddy under the 70mm Entertainments Banner. The cinematography of the film is handled by Madhie, while the editing of the movie is done by Sreekar Prasad.

Sundeep Kishan's Previous Film

Sudeep Kishan was earlier seen in the film Mazaka, which was directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. It was written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. It was produced by Anil Sunkara, Ramabrahmam Sunkara, Razesh Danda, Balaji Gutta and Umesh KR Bansal, under AK Entertainments, Hasya Movies and Zee Studios. Apart from Sundeep Kishan, the film stars Ritu Varma, Anshu, and Rao Ramesh in the lead roles.