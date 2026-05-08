The 19th edition of the Sunburn Festival is set for Dec 18-19, 2026, moving to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse. A closing party will be at NSCI Dome on Dec 20. The 2026 theme is 'Awaken the Core', with headliners yet to be announced.

EDM lovers, there's great news for you all. The 19th edition of Sunburn Festival was officially announced on Friday. It is scheduled to take place on December 18th and 19th, 2026, with the festival moving to Mahalaxmi Racecourse, one of Mumbai's most famous and centrally located live event venues. The celebration will culminate in a massive closing party at NSCI Dome on December 20th.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sunburn CEO on Festival's Evolution

Speaking on the announcement, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, in a press note said, "Sunburn Festival has always been built with the audience at its core, evolving each year into a defining cultural tradition for India's music community to create experiences that are not just larger, but more meaningful and immersive. The move to Mumbai has played a significant role in this evolution, allowing us to reach new audiences while strengthening our core community, representing everything that has been building over the years - a moment where the festival's identity, energy and vision come together in a way that is ready to stand alongside the world's most iconic music festivals."

He added, "As we enter our 19th edition, every decision - from moving to a venue like Mahalaxmi Racecourse to reimagining the festival format - has been made with a clear focus on enhancing how fans experience the festival. Our ambition is to continue setting benchmarks for live entertainment in India while aligning with global standards, where scale, storytelling and community come together in a more powerful way than ever before." In 2026, the festival takes on a new dimension with the unveiling of its theme, 'Awaken the Core'. Headliners will be announced soon. (ANI)