Suga's awaited pre-release single 'People: Part 2' is OUT; fans hail K-pop icon as 'purest boy to exist'

Ahead of debut solo album 'D-Day' release on April 21, Global K-pop icon Suga's pre-release single 'People: Part 2' featuring renowned singer IU's smooth rendition in English, is out now. Fans can not stop raving about it in the comments.

After a lot of wait and anticipation, Globally prominent K-pop icon BTS member Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, his much-awaited pre-release single, 'People: Part 2' featuring IU's vocals, is out now. To be noted, Suga goes brutally open and honest in the introduction of the song to his fans about whatever he goes through. There are so many multitudes of emotional nuances on his face while singing as well.

Min Yoongi aka Suga, perfectly encapsulates how love is just a momentary feeling of illusion and also just a temporary thing in the list of emotions and also opens up on why he is so cautious as an artist and person in real life since he didn't feel loved enough as a kid in his childhood formation years. Also, a special mention to IU's vocals, which reveal Suga's current state of mind in the song throughout. The song is soothing, honest yet catchy as well. People: Part 2, is total finesse and perfection.

BTS ARMYs and global fans, after hearing 'People: Part 2,' have got emotional as they can't stop raving about it in the comments on Twitter.

"The way yoongi brought his childlike innocence in the intro while also being brutally honest to us," a fan said. "The way I can connect to him so heavily," noted a fan. "This was wholesome, the MV was so serene & cozy and lyrics yoongi #SUGA #People_Pt2," a fan added.

The song 'People: Part 2' features BTS member Suga's journey and deep feelings about what happens after you experience heartbreak and the unending plethora of loss once that person goes away from you.

