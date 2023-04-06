'Suga: Road To D-Day' Trailer Twitter Review: BTS Army goes gaga; hail K-pop star as 'fire breathing dragon'

Suga's much-awaited solo album Road To D-Day's special documentary trailer is out now. The global fans can not keep calm as they drop in loving rave reviews and fiery comments on Twitter. Scroll down to know more.

After weeks of anticipation, the much-awaited documentary series 'Suga: Road to D-Day' trailer was unveiled on Thursday, and fans of the K-pop star cannot stop raving about the 'fire-breathing dragon'.

Min Yoongi, popularly known as Suga, is a global icon and member of the Grammy-nominated K-pop septet, BTS, and the artist recently shocked the BTS ARMY with his tour dates announcement. And now with the makers dropping the trailer of 'Suga: Road to D-Day', fans cannot stop showering the artists with their love. The documentary special series is streaming on April 21 on Disney +.

ALSO READ: 'Environment Day' is on June 5, trolls remind Urfi Javed after style icon shocks in eco-friendly blue blazer

'Suga: Road to D-Day' trailer gives a glimpse of the BTS star's musical journey, inspiration, thought process, and how he wishes to keep dreaming and making more music. The K-pop artist believes that in doing so, his fans and he would feel complete as an artist, and adversities would push him to chase his dreams every day.

Pouring his heart out, Suga opens the trailer with: "What I want to say right now. How should I say it? I am 30 now. There are a lot of things you can do when you are 30. Aren't there? If people think that Suga's works are good, Shouldn't it be good enough?".

'Suga: Road to D-Day' Twitter Reviews:

BTS Army hailed Suga as the fire-breathing dragon after the trailer of 'Suga: Road to D-Day' trailer was unveiled.

"He is so comforting to me, but at the same time, he makes me feel like a fire-breathing dragon," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"SUGA: Road To D-DAY: LAS VEGAS #Around30s, MALIBU #FirstTrip, CHUNCHEON #Wounded, PYEONGCHANG #Liberation, SAN FRANCISCO #People, TOKYO #Dream, SEOUL #Current," another fan added.

"I really can't do this. Why does this man speak to my absolute soul? This is gonna be rough for a potato," a third fan noted.

"With Yoongi's genius brain and his musical abilities.. this (D-DAY) is going to change the world. I can hardly believe we are getting an entire documentary of the journey. Absolutely incredible! #RoadToDDAY #Yoongi #Suga," a fan shared.

"I see 7 hashtags: #/Around30s, #/FirstTrip, #/Wounded, #/Liberation, #/People, #/Dream, #/Current Any more? Are these some of the titles of D-Day tracks?," a fan notes.

"The Day I'm free from all the negative thoughts, I'll set it as D-Day and start all over again". POWERFUL SECOND CHANCE. As expected, Min Yoongi delves deep into the human psyche while going deep into his music-making journey. Can't wait to go on that trip. #D_DAY #AgustD," a fan revealed.

"I’ve never felt these emotions in my life idk what this is but I feel the world healing," a fan elucidated.

"Can't wait to see what he's gonna do on the tour and the album! Knowing YoonGi. It would be GOOD!," another fan added.

"We’re haunted by a past that we can’t fix. But what we control is the present. We should focus on the present. The past is the past, The present is the present, and the future is only the future. And that’s why there’s only one SUGA. SUGA is SUGA.#SUGA," a fan said.

ALSO READ: Yentamma song is OUT: Fans feel 'goosebumps' seeing Salman Khan's dance moves alongside Venkatesh