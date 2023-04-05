Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Pushpa: The Rule' teaser is out, witness powerful first glimpse of Allu Arjun

    Making it more special, makers have finally revealed the first teaser of the Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer sequel in the Pushpa franchise, 'Pushpa: The Rule'. Read on to know more.

    'Pushpa: The Rule' teaser is out, witness powerful first glimpse of Allu Arjun vma
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 1:03 PM IST

    Makers of Pushpa have released the first teaser of Pushpa The Rule. For the unversed, the makers have released the first teaser of 'Pushpa: The Rule' on Rashmika's birthday today, April 5. The Twitter page shared the link to the teaser. They have also tagged renowned pan-Indian stars, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

    Fans' anticipation is at an all-time high now. After winning the hearts of audiences and fans with brilliant performances in Pushpa: The Rise, the 2021 block-buster film, the makers have ended fans' excitement related to the sequel by launching the first teaser look of the sequel today on April 5, which is also national crush and rising star Rashmika Mandanna's birthday.

    ALSO READ: War to have streaming rights for Shah Rukh Khan starrer pan-Indian film Jawan amplifies; read details

    Makers of the Pushpa films, Mythri Movie Makers, took to Twitter to share the first teaser of the movie alongside a gritty caption that reads, "#WhereIsPushpa? The search ends soon!" They further added, "The HUNT before the RULE. Reveal on April 7th, at 4.05 PM #PushpaTheRule."

    The Twitter page shared the link to the teaser. They also tagged Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser plays out in Tirupati from 2004, with the words Where is Pushpa playing out across the screen while a mob looks agitated. It then shows the lines "The Hunt Before the Rule" and "April 7, 4.05 PM". It goes on to suggest that the proper teaser/trailer of the film will most likely release on April 7 at the given time.

    This teaser has come in amid reports that the anticipated sequel to the hit and blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, may take longer than expected to hit the theatre screens in India.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on rumours of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala

