Suchitra Krishnamoorthi opens up about horrifying casting couch experience: 'producer forced me to spend time'

In a recent interview, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talked openly about her time spent on a casting couch, where a director instructed her to spend the night with him in a hotel room. Suchitra claimed that such occurrences were frequent in her youth and that this encounter nearly brought tears to her eyes, but she quickly fled the scene. While speaking with Siddharth Kannan, the actress said, “We were meeting in a hotel and in those days, a lot of meetings happened in hotels. It was quite common. I said, ‘I am very close to my father.'” The producer said: ‘Very nice, then call your father and tell him that I will drop you back home tomorrow morning.’”

Adding to this, as per Indian Express reports, she said: “I was almost on the verge of tears. I picked up all my stuff and I said I’m just coming and I ran.” Suchitra said it took her a while to process what he was saying. “At first, I didn’t understand what he was saying. It takes you a while to process. Then I was like it’s 4-5 pm right now. What am I going to do with him till tomorrow morning? Then it started striking me what he is probably intending. But this used to happen a lot.”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who started her career on the TV show 'Chunauti', became well-known after she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 1994 movie 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'. Shekhar Kapur, a director, was her first husband; nevertheless, the couple split in 2007 after 12 years of marriage. Suchitra also disclosed during the interview that her parents, particularly her mother, were opposed to their union.

She told IE: “My parents were against this marriage as Shekhar was my mother’s age at that time and he was divorced and from the film industry. My mother sat at my feet and begged me not to go forward with this marriage. They asked me to have an affair and get it out of my head. But I was sure that this is what I want and it is something that I brought on myself.”

