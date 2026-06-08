Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has hinted at a potential sequel to his 1999 classic 'Taal'. He asked fans on Instagram if he should produce 'Taal 2' with a new cast and director, while reminiscing about praise the original film received from Roger Ebert.

Nearly three decades after 'Taal' first won fans over with its music, romance, and outstanding performances, filmmaker Subhash Ghai has hinted that the beloved classic may not be done just yet. The veteran filmmaker recently sparked excitement online when he took to Instagram to ask fans if they would like to see him produce a sequel to the 1999 musical drama, which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles.

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Recalling Roger Ebert's Praise

Ghai, in his post, looked back on one of the most memorable moments associated with the film and recalled receiving what he described as the "best compliment" for Taal from renowned Hollywood film critic Roger Ebert. Sharing his memories, Ghai spoke about how Ebert had praised the film's "pure entertainment" value and its sense of "innocence" when it was screened at Ebertfest in Chicago in 2005.

"The best compliment on #TAAL I got was from #ROGER EBERT, the leading film critic of Hollywood, at Ebertfest Chicago during the screening of my film #TAAL in 2005," he said. "In his review, he praised the film's 'pure entertainment' and 'innocence,' noting that it captured a joyful, classic Hollywood-style musical spirit that he felt had largely disappeared from American cinema at the time. He was particularly taken by the music, the choreography, and the performances of Aishwarya Rai and the rest of the cast. Felt blessed," Ghai said.

A Sequel in the Making?

He then surprised fans by floating the idea of a sequel, asking whether audiences would like him to produce Taal 2 with a new cast and a young director at the helm. "Do you want me to produce TAAL 2 with other young talented directors and a new cast in India?" he asked.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

The Enduring Legacy of 'Taal'

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Taal revolved around the love story of Mansi and Manav, played by Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna, against the backdrop of music, ambition, and class differences. Apart from the lead pair, the film also featured memorable performances from Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Alok Nath.

A major reason behind the film's enduring popularity remains its soundtrack, composed by Oscar-winning music maestro A. R. Rahman. Songs from the film remain popular even today, with many fans considering the album one of the finest in Hindi cinema. (ANI)