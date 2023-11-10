Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Subhash Ghai drops 'unseen' snap of Katrina Kaif from the Ramesh Taurani-hosted Diwali party - SEE PHOTO

    Filmmaker Subhash Ghai penned a beautiful and emotionally heartfelt note for globally loved Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, whom he had directed in her second film, 'Yuvvraaj', alongside Salman Khan. The unseen photo of Katrina Kaif posted by the 'Pardes' fame nuanced filmmaker is now going viral on Instagram.

    As the festival of lights is upon us, Bollywood celebs are giving their best foot forward to ace the ethnic fashion game on Instagram and leaving no stone unturned to dress in their best Diwali traditional ensembles, attend star-studded parties and have a gala time. On Tuesday, November 7, producer Ramesh Taurani held his annual Diwali party attended by the creme de la creme of Bollywood and many A-lister stars in Bollywood like Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Rakesh Roshan and Jackie Shroff among others.

    Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also attended the bash and then took to his official Instagram handle to drop an inside snapshot of Katrina Kaif from the party. He also penned a heartfelt note for the actress and mentioned her husband, Vicky Kaushal, in the post. The unseen image of Katrina Kaif is now going viral on social media.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Subhash, who directed Katrina in the film Yuvvraaj, wrote, "I was happy to have met our beautiful heroine #Katrina Kaif with same glow and dignity as she carried in her 2nd film Yuvvraaj in 2008. At Diwali party by Ramesh Taurani last eve. Stay blessed, Katrina." "Vicky looks great in the #SAM BAHADUR trailer. Here is wishing him great success. God bless you both," he added.

    In the photo, Katrina was engrossed in a candid conversation with the noted filmmaker while he put his hand on her shoulder in appreciation. Huma Qureshi was also captured in the photo.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tiger 3. In the film of the YRFY Spy Universe, Salman Khan and Katrina have reprised their roles as agents Tiger of India and Zoya of Pakistan. The third film of the Tiger franchise will be released in cinemas across India on November 12, on Diwali.

