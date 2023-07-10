Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stunning! Harry Potter characters transformed into Sabyasachi models using AI; leaves internet baffled

    Discover the captivating transformation of Harry Potter characters into Sabyasachi models through the artistic use of artificial intelligence by digital artist Manoj Omre, sparking a viral sensation and generating enthusiastic comments.

    Stunning Harry Potter characters transformed into Sabyasachi models using AI; leaves internet baffled snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 12:17 PM IST

    Artificial intelligence is making waves in various fields, and digital artist Manoj Omre recently captivated the internet with his imaginative creation. Using an AI program called Mid Journey, Omre transformed beloved Harry Potter characters, including Hermione Granger, Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid, Sirius Black, Voldemort, Dumbledore, and Dobby, into renowned designer Sabyasachi models.

    Also read: BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads

    The characters donned intricately crafted Indian attire, reminiscent of the famous fashion designer's creations. The caption of the post reads, "What if in some universe J.K. in J.K. Rowling stands for Just Kidding."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Manoj Omre (@manojomre)

    Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "Sirius Black got some serious swag."

    "Harry Ratan dhan payo," joked another user, while a third added, "Why is Hagrid giving Pritam vibes?"

    Meanwhile, a fourth user noted, "Bhai snape looks so gooooodddd."

    Harry Potter is a globally beloved fantasy series created by British author J.K. Rowling. Set in a magical world parallel to our own, the story revolves around a young wizard named Harry Potter and his journey through the wizarding school Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

    With themes of friendship, bravery, and the battle between good and evil, Harry Potter captured the hearts of millions of readers worldwide. The series follows Harry's adventures as he discovers his own magical abilities, uncovers secrets about his past, and confronts the dark wizard Lord Voldemort.

    Also read: HBO green-lights Harry Potter series adaptation for television; know more

    Alongside his loyal friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, Harry faces numerous challenges, all leading up to an epic and unforgettable final battle.

    Through its richly imagined universe, memorable characters, and intricate plot, Harry Potter has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring not only books and films but also a passionate fan community. It continues to enchant readers of all ages, reminding us of the power of imagination and the enduring magic of storytelling.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    'Bawaal': Kanpur to Auschwitz - Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor share their shooting experience MSW

    ‘Bawaal’: Kanpur to Auschwitz - Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share their shooting experience

    Hazarduari Palace to Bishnupur temples: 10 historical places of West Bengal for all those history lovers ATG EAI

    Hazarduari Palace to Bishnupur temples: 10 historical places of West Bengal for all those history lovers

    Jawan TEASER OUT: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's never-seen-before fiery avatar within double roles vma

    Jawan TEASER OUT: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's never-seen-before fiery avatar within double roles

    Kangana Ranaut on Himachal Pradesh rain: Actress says "Don't Travel To HP" RBA

    Kangana Ranaut on Himachal Pradesh rain: Actress says "Don't Travel To HP"

    K-pop Septet BTS's anticipated documentary FILM to drop on this date vma

    K-pop Septet BTS's anticipated documentary FILM to drop on this date

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai 20-year-old woman raped in moving autorickshaw; accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh AJR

    Mumbai: 20-year-old woman raped in moving autorickshaw; accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh

    Threads planning to introduce following tab feature similar to Twitter report gcw

    Threads planning to introduce ‘Following’ tab feature similar to Twitter: Report

    football Lionel Messi mania in Miami: Beckham's magnificent mural to welcome superstar to Inter Miami stuns fans (WATCH) snt

    Messi mania in Miami: Beckham's magnificent mural to welcome superstar to Inter Miami stuns fans (WATCH)

    Jawan 7 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film RBA

    'Jawan': 7 reasons to watch Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film

    'Bawaal': Kanpur to Auschwitz - Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor share their shooting experience MSW

    ‘Bawaal’: Kanpur to Auschwitz - Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share their shooting experience

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon