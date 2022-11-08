‘Stree’ sequel announced without Rajkummar Rao’s approval?

Made on a budget of Rs 14 crore, Maddock Films’ 2018 comedy horror ‘Stree’, starring actor Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, went on to collect Rs 180 crore. The superhit film continues to be a favourite of many today as well. And gauging its success, the makers had announced a sequel of ‘Stree’ involving Rajkummar Rao.

However, in a recent interview with Amar Ujala, Rajkummar Rao revealed that though the makers have already announced its sequel, the actor was not asked before his name was associated with it. Rajkummar, who is presently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Monica O My Darling’, said, “It is a good film and there should be a sequel. But I have not given any official statement about it yet because no one has spoken to me about the film yet,” said Rajkummar.

When asked how his name came in the news for the 'Stree 2', Rajkummar Rao said, “It probably started after some social media post of Shraddha Kapoor. She wrote something about the sequel of 'Stree' and since then the discussion of this film started. But I have not spoken to the producer of the film, Dinesh Vijan, about this till now.”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao's fans are eager to see him play a robotics engineer on the screen. While speaking about his character, he said, “My character in the film 'Monica O My Darling' is a robotics engineer. He has studied at IIT and has worked hard to reach the top position in an IT company. His dreams are similar to those of youths coming from small towns to metro cities. The script has helped him the most to get into this character.”

The film 'Monica O My Darling' is the fifth film of Rajkummar Rao to be released directly on OTT. This movie was made as a Netflix Original. A lot of this film was shot during the Covid-19 period of Matchbox Shots, the company of producer Sanjay Routre, who made the super hit film 'Andhadhun'. Talking about the director of the film, Vasan Bala, when Rajkummar Rao was asked if he would be willing to work again with producers and directors of the Hindi film industry with whom his films have been a hit, he said, "Yes, every artist has a fine-tuning with some director and it's always nice to work with him on good stories like Prakash Mehra and Amitabh Bachchan have been tuning in."