'Stranger Things' star David Harbour has joined the cast of the 'John Rambo' origin story, starring alongside Noah Centineo. Harbour will portray Major Trautman, Rambo's commanding officer, in the Jalmari Helander-directed prequel.

David Harbour Joins 'John Rambo' Prequel

Action film John Rambo has added another big name to its cast, with 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour joining Noah Centineo in the upcoming movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being backed by Lionsgate and Millennium Media, with Jalmari Helander directing the project. Helander is known for the Sisu films.

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Templeton Media and AGBO are also part of the production.

Origin Story and Character Details

John Rambo is an origin story set before the events of 'First Blood,' the 1982 film that began the popular Rambo franchise starring Sylvester Stallone. In the new movie, Noah Centineo will play a younger John Rambo during his days as a soldier fighting in the jungle. Harbour will play Major Trautman, Rambo's commanding officer. In the original films, the role was played by Richard Crenna. The character was known as one of the few people who understood and guided Rambo.

Production Team and Filming

The film completed its shooting schedule in Thailand in March. The screenplay has been written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. The producer list includes Kevin King Templeton for Templeton Media, Les Weldon and Jonathan Yunger for Millennium Media, and Angela Russo-Otstot and Michael Disco for AGBO. Sylvester Stallone is attached as executive producer along with Anthony and Joe Russo, Trevor Short, Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk.

David Harbour's Upcoming Roles

David Harbour has several upcoming projects lined up, including 'Avengers: Doomsday,' 'Violent Night 2' and 'Evil Genius.' He was also seen in 'Extraction' and is currently working on Lionsgate's 'A Head Full of Ghosts.' (ANI)