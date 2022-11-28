Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Did Varun Dhawan confirm their relationship in public? Watch THIS

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 7:51 AM IST

    Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were spotted promoting their movie on Karan Johar's programme Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa before Bhediya was released. A video was out from the show, in which Varun is seen hinting at Kriti and Prabhas' romance. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are ecstatic right now; post their film Bhediya release. The public and reviewers have given favourable reviews to their most recent film, Bhediya. Before the release, both Varun and Kriti were seen promoting their movie on Karan Johar's programme Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Now, a video of them has appeared on social media in which Varun is seen hinting at Kriti and Prabhas' romance.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the video, Varun was spotted mingling with Karan Johar, where the filmmaker was seen questioning Varun about a list and why Kriti's name isn't on it. (VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    To this, he replies, "Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam..." Kriti interrupts him, but he further continues, "kisi ke dil me hai." Karan then asks Varun to reveal the name. He says, "Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika (Padukone) ke saath." 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Given that Deepika is now engaged in filming Project K, it was rather obvious who the individual was. Soon after Varun made the statement, Kriti was seen blushing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Saif Ali Khan, Kriti, and Prabhas will all be present in Adipurush at the same time. Prabhas will play Ram in the Om Raut-directed film, and Kriti Sanon will play Sita. Kriti was recently asked who she would date, flirt with, or marry out of Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, and Prabhas. I would date Tiger, flirt with Kartik, and marry Prabhas, she retorted. In addition to Adipurush, Prabhas will appear in the films Project K and Salaar, both helmed by Nag Ashwin. However, Kriti Sanon has a fantastic slate of movies as well, including Ganapath and Shehzada.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: Actress' latest post leaves fans excited RBA

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra wedding update: Actress' latest post leaves fans excited

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, as it becomes the fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

    RRR in Japan: SS Rajamouli's movie creates history, fastest Indian film to enter JPY300 mn club

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say RBA

    Did Donald Trump insult Kim Kardashian? Here's what Kanye West has to say

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress shares glimpse of her Bachelorette party, dressed in silk robes- Video

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu opt for traditional Ayurveda treatment to cure Myositis? Read this

    Recent Stories

    4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain RBA

    4 Yoga poses that will help to reduce joint pain

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: Cleiton Silva brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva's brace allows East Bengal to seal convincing win over Jamshedpur FC

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ESP vs GER: 4 top moments as Germany stays alive with 1-1 draw against Spain-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ESP vs GER: 4 top moments as Germany stays alive with 1-1 draw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for November 28 to December 4

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 28 to December 4 AJR

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from November 28 to December 4

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon