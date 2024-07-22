Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    STOP Bigg Boss! Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande demands; files Police complaint against YouTuber Armaan Malik

    Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande files a police complaint against Bigg Boss OTT 3 slams YouTuber Armaan Malik for vulgar content and demands action against Bigg Boss OTT 3.

    STOP Bigg Boss! Shiv Sena Leader Manisha Kayande demands; files Police complaint against YouTuber Armaan Malik RBA
    On Monday, July 22, Shiv Sena secretary and spokesperson MLA Dr. Manisha Kayande urged urgent action against Bigg Boss OTT 3 and ordered the show's transmission to be halted. She also chastised participant Armaan Malik for 'vulgar' material. Manisha visited with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and made the demand. Kayande added that the episode aired on July 18 showed participant Armaan Malik and his second wife, Kritika Malik, appearing to share an intimate moment under the covers in the Bigg Boss bedroom.

    Manisha said, "The couple trampled upon all boundaries of human relations and social norms. Even kids watch the show and it impacts them. The show should be stopped and a case be filed under cyber crime laws against the show producers and CEO of the company that airs it."

    "Big Boss is no more a family show. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik crossed all the limits," she added.

    About Bigg Boss OTT 3
    This week, seven participants were nominated for elimination. This comprised Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik, Adnaan Shaikh, Sana Sultan, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Makbul, and Lovekesh Kataria. It was clearly a difficult struggle for survival, and with double elimination in play, the game was certainly escalated, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.

    Several theories have been regarding who would be evicted from Big Boss OTT 3. So far, there have been indications that Deepak Chaurasia was removed by audience voting. And latest developments indicate that Bigg Boss OTT 3 has a double elimination, making it a triple elimination tonight. According to a tweet provided by Bigg Boss Tak, Adnaan Shaikh and Sana Sultan have been ousted from Bigg Boss OTT 3. The elimination was determined by a one-of-a-kind challenge in which the participants were separated into teams and given 13 minutes to count.

    Adnaan Shaikh, the first wild card candidate on Bigg Boss OTT 3,, has failed to make an impression on the programme. In fact, emcee Anil Kapoor criticised him for failing to liven up the performance. This new elimination twist will undoubtedly cause a significant shift in the Bigg Boss house, since three participants have been ousted from the competition.

