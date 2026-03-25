Stephen Colbert is co-writing a new film, 'The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past', with Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee. The story follows Sam, Merry, and Pippin 14 years after the events of the original trilogy.

Stephen Colbert seems to have found a new creative path after his late-night show, as he is now set to work on a new film from 'The Lord of the Rings franchise.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian has been roped in to write a new Lord of the Rings movie along with Philippa Boyens and Peter McGee. The announcement was made on social media, where Colbert appeared with filmmaker Peter Jackson. The upcoming film currently has the working title 'The Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past.' It will be the second of two new films planned in the franchise. The first film, 'The Lord of the Rings: Hunt for Gollum,' is already in development and is being directed by Andy Serkis.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Shadow of the Past' Synopsis

The story of the new film will continue years after the main events of the original trilogy. As per the official synopsis, "Fourteen years after the passing of Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin set out to retrace the first steps of their adventure. Meanwhile, Sam's daughter, Elanor, has discovered a long-buried secret and is determined to uncover why the War of the Ring was very nearly lost before it even began."

Colbert is widely known for hosting 'The Late Show' on CBS. The show is set to air its final episode on May 21 after the network decided to end the long-running late-night program. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lord of the Rings (@lordoftherings)

Details on Companion Film 'The Hunt for Gollum'

Meanwhile, 'The Hunt for Gollum' will feature a strong cast. Ian McKellen is expected to return as Gandalf, while Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Gollum, along with directing the film. Kate Winslet is also part of the project in an undisclosed role, and Elijah Wood has hinted that he may return as Frodo.

Plot and Production

The first of the two films will focus on Aragorn and Gandalf as they search for Gollum to learn more about Bilbo's ring, which later becomes central to the story.

The new films are being produced by Peter Jackson along with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. The project is backed by Warner Bros' New Line division. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 17, 2027.