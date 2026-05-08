Stanley Tucci revealed the famous 'gird your loins' line from 'The Devil Wears Prada' was not in the original script. He said director David Frankel came up with the 'perfect' line during discussions, which became one of the film's most memorable.

Actor Stanley Tucci has revealed that the famous "gird your loins" line from 'The Devil Wears Prada' was not part of the original script and was instead created during discussions with director David Frankel, according to People. Tucci shared the behind-the-scenes story during an event titled Stanley Tucci in Conversation with Josh Horowitz: The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Tucci in Italy held at 92NY in New York.

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The Making of an Iconic Line

During the conversation, host Josh Horowitz asked Tucci about first encountering the now-iconic phrase in the screenplay. "When you first read in the script, the words, 'gird your loins.' Do you have questions? Do you say, 'Yeah, this, this works. I can make this work?'" Horowitz asked, according to People. Tucci clarified that the line had not originally existed in the script. "Well, here's the thing, that, that was not in the script," Tucci said. "It was [director and producer David Frankel], we came up with a list of things to say -- mine would have changed the rating of the film. But David came up with 'gird your loins.' And it was perfect, perfect. He's brilliant," he added, according to People.

Enduring Popularity

The line became one of the most memorable moments from the film, delivered by Tucci's character Nigel as he warns the staff at Runway magazine ahead of a stressful office moment. Horowitz later joked about the lasting popularity of the quote. "Have you reconciled that you are going to be heckled with that line till your last day on earth?" he asked, according to People. Tucci responded humorously, saying, "Yeah, It's going to be on my tombstone."

About The Devil Wears Prada Franchise

Released in 2006, The Devil Wears Prada starred Meryl Streep as fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly and Anne Hathaway as aspiring journalist Andy Sachs. Tucci has returned to reprise his role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which released on May 1 and follows Miranda Priestly navigating the changing world of traditional magazine publishing, according to People. (ANI)