SS Rajamouli's RRR trailer sets massive record on social media; check out

The makers of RRR lately released the trailer, and the audiences have been showing their love for the action drama movie. The patriotic story that is incredible has been trending on social media since 24 hours.

Amid all the positive views and responses, RRR's trailer got a phenomenal response on Youtube in 24 hours. It got 19 million views on the Hindi trailer just in 24 hours. The exquisite love and support the trailer has got from its fans makes the film's anticipation much stronger than ever. Even Bollywood and south stars like Karan Johar, Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda, Raashii Khanna, Samantha Prabhu, Varun Tej Konidela, Rahul Dev, Sai Dharam Tej, Shiva Nirvana and Ravi Teja have praised the trailer of RRR.

Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli has directed 11 films, all of which have been the biggest commercial hits. His next awaited film is RRR which will hit the big screen on January 7, 2022. The stellar cast includes Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. Ever since the movie was announced, Rajamouli's fans have been waiting to watch the Indian magnum opus drama on the big screen.

During an exclusive interview with Asianet News, when the director was asked about his collaboration with Alia, Ajay, Junior NTR, Ram Charan together for the first time. He said, "Working with the stars has been quite easy for me because they are thorough professionals. They know what to do. They learn their lines, look to the director to do what he wants. Like if I talk about Ajay sir, he does not even go into the canvas. Just outside the peripheral of the shooting area sits there looking at me".

To talk about the film RRR, it is a fictional movie based on two Indian revolutionaries, named Alluri Sitarama Raju ( Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who had fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. Alia will essay the role of Sita while Ajay will be making a cameo appearance.