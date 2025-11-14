Shah Rukh Khan charmed fans at an event, comparing himself to 'Eid ka chand' and dancing with Farah Khan. The teaser for his next film, 'King', was also unveiled, revealing a dark, ruthless persona in his second collaboration with Siddharth Anand.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping a low profile ever since he commenced the shoot for his upcoming film 'King'. However, every time he steps out in public, he ensures that he captivates audiences. On Friday, SRK attended an event in Mumbai, where he once again left the audience in awe of his charming personality. While multiple visuals from the event made their way online, the one that captured the most attention featured SRK delivering cute shayari. "Main Eid ka chand sa hogaya hoon. Bahar kam aata hoon. Lekin jab aata hoon kamaal aata hoon," SRK said with a huge smile, evoking a loud cheer from the audience.

SRK's close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan was also present at the event. The duo also shook a leg on their popular track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from 'Dil Se..' (1998).

'King' Teaser Unveiled

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his 60th birthday, fans received a special treat as the makers of his much-anticipated action entertainer King unveiled the official title and teaser. The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, marks Shah Rukh Khan's second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after 'Pathaan.'

The one-minute, eleven-second teaser features gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan than audiences have ever seen before. Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodies a ruthless and enigmatic persona.

In one of the standout moments, SRK delivers a chilling dialogue that instantly caught the audience's attention, where he says, "Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the yaa bure, kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas hain. Aur mein uski wajah." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Anand (@s1danand)

The video also features a subtle detail, where Khan can be seen holding a "King of Hearts card," which also seems to be a nod to his long-standing title as the "King of Hearts" both on and off screen.

The teaser ends with the actor saying, "dar nahi deshath hu." The film reportedly features her daughter Suhana as well. (ANI)

